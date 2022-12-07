Brace for SantaCon 2022 as thousands of drunk revelers prepare to descend on NYC

<!–

Tens of thousands of drunken Santa Claus impersonators will flood the streets of NYC this weekend as the massive annual “SantaCon” pub crawl returns to the Big Apple.

Priced at $15 per ticket, participants have access to more than 60 bars in Manhattan. Full festive fancy dress is required as organizers have said ‘just a hat’ is not acceptable.

Santa Clauses will be up early on December 10, as they meet at Broadway and 40th Street at 10 a.m., according to the official SantaCon 2022 schedule.

The riotous party started in San Francisco in 1994 and has since spread to nearly 300 locations. The NYC event has become the largest and was blamed for causing a spike in COVID-19 last year.

The controversial annual pub crawl is unpopular with many New Yorkers due to years of alcohol-related incidents, including public urination, littering, and the usual disorder resulting from mass intoxication.

Hordes of Santa impersonators gather near Times Square for SantaCon 2021

SantaCon 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. Attendees will meet at 10 a.m. at 40th Street and Broadway

In previous years, it is estimated that as many as 30,000 people have come to the NYC festivities.

Some SantaCons have gotten so out of hand that the NYPD has been forced to make arrests. There were two in 2018 and five in 2015.

In 2018, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked that a GrinchCon could be set up in opposition to the polarizing event. She suggested that a “tea and coffee crawl” could be set up to spread “peace and quiet.”

The event’s organizers say SantaCon is a “charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa convention that takes place once a year to spread absurdist joy.” It claims to have raised $900,000 for charities over the past decade.

For the price of $15, SantaCon attendees can access 64 pubs and bars across the city

The event often features festive spirits, crazy clothes, and some drunken mayhem

Some SantaCons have also seen the NYPD make arrests. In 2018 there were two and in 2015 there were five

People dressed in Santa costumes took part in SantaCon last year

The annual pub crawl sees thousands of Santa Clauses and Christmas characters roam the streets of the Big Apple

Over the past decade, it has donated to charities, including Neighbors Together, which aims to end hunger and poverty in Brooklyn, and City Harvest, which has a similar mission across the city.

It has also made donations to Clowns Without Borders, a charity set up in Barcelona that performs for children in crisis situations to alleviate trauma.

SantaCon generates money through ticket sales and also takes donations.