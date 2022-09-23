Brace for the Arctic blast! Met Office issues flood warning from TODAY before cold hits on Monday

Advertisement

Britain is bracing for an Arctic blast with torrential downpours for the next two days before temperatures plummet Monday with icy winds making it feel much colder.

The rain was already on its way Friday morning as Londoners braved the damp weather with umbrellas in hand as they crossed London Bridge on their way to work.

The Met Office has issued a two-day yellow weather warning for the south east of England, which came into effect at 3pm today and will last until noon Saturday.

The warning, which covers most of Kent and Sussex, predicts possible flooding and difficult travel conditions, which could lead to delays and cancellations of train and bus services due to the heavy rainfall.

The weekend’s washout will be followed by a drop in temperatures as a blast of cold Arctic air pours in from the north, with parts of Scotland feeling 5°C on Monday and 11° to the south.

Temperatures will be below average and strong northerly winds will make it feel chilly for many, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, forecasters predict snow in Scotland next week, while temperatures in the UK plummet and storms and rain are expected.

The northern parts of Scotland could drop below 0C if a cold wind blows our way, while other parts of the UK could see their nighttime temperatures drop to a few digits.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern told: the sun: ‘In the UK temperatures will be below average for the second half of the weekend and both Monday and Tuesday’, adding that it is ‘probably the coldest air of the season yet’.

Mr McGivern continued: ‘It will certainly feel cold with a touch of frost in the north and chilly winds.’

The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and Eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing the day at the fastest rate of the year – about four to five minutes a day.

Storms are forecast to flood the north east of the UK from next Monday and rain can be expected in the rest of the country, although the south east should be the driest area.

Weather conditions across the country are believed to remain changeable through October, with spells of cold and rain interspersed with some sunshine.

With Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: ‘As of Monday there are some signs of some snow showers over the hills in Scotland, fairly typical for the time of year.

‘We don’t expect snow in the low-lying areas. Or any disturbance thereof.

‘That will only be the risk at the beginning of next week, from midweek the temperatures seem to be getting closer to the average again with wetter and windier typical autumn weather and no risk of snow.

“It’s relatively short-lived and a small risk, nothing too distracting or unusual.”

She said there is also a chance of frost at night in northern parts of Scotland early next week, although it will feel warm enough during the day.