BP executive Tony Beaumont gave up $200K job to run Jim’s Cleaning Bayview

The story of Tony Beaumont is not from rags to riches but from riches to (cleaning) rags.

As a high-flying corporate executive, he had all the trappings of success, including a $200,000 salary, stock in oil giant BP, a company car and 45 employees beneath him, but he gave it all away to scrub floors.

He now owns Jim’s Cleaning Bayview in Sydney’s northern suburbs and says he is much happier despite a ‘financial blow’.

Tony Beaumont was a high-flying executive at oil giant BP, but he found the job had taken over his life in a way he didn’t like

The BP role required him to spend time each month in Melbourne away from his family, leaving behind his wife and two young young children in Sydney.

“My colleagues were all career oriented and I didn’t feel like going to Melbourne all the time – the corporate culture, drinking until midnight, couldn’t talk to my wife and kids,” Mr Beaumont told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mr. Beaumont was getting 150 emails a day and would be ‘on’ 24/7.

‘I thought ‘mess it up’. I had to change something,” he said.

As a teenager, he cleaned McDonald’s restaurants and thought he might get behind a mop again.

“I wanted to be my own boss,” Mr. Beaumont said.

Owner of Jim’s Cleaning Bayview in Sydney’s northern suburbs, Mr. Beaumont has swapped his business attire for casual cleaning attire.

‘I didn’t want to manage others anymore. I had 10 direct and 35 indirect people reporting to me. I didn’t want staff to worry about.’

It seems he has found his niche.

‘I love cleaning because I love seeing my clients’ happy faces when they come back to their property and find it perfectly cleaned, refreshed and smelling wonderful!’ he writes on his business website.

Mr Beaumont admits he has taken a “financial blow” but says money isn’t everything.

“I would much rather have a happy family life and watch my children grow up,” said Mr. Beaumont.

The so-called “big layoff” has led many Aussies to take advantage of the shortage of workers to make a career switch.

Mr Beaumont says the job swap was important for him to spend more time with his young family

With an unemployment rate of four percent, the lowest since 1974, many workers took the opportunity to quit jobs they weren’t happy with.

Nearly 10 percent of the workforce, 1.3 million people, switched jobs in the year to February 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

This was the highest rate of job change in more than a decade.

The professional, scientific and technical services domains in particular stood out due to an increase in labor mobility.

Nearly 40 percent of executives who quit their jobs went into a different field, while in sales, more than 50 percent of job hoppers tried something new.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said earlier this year that low unemployment gave people the opportunity to leave unsatisfactory positions.

“The big shuffle in the job market is underway,” he said.

“For the first time, there are more people who say they are unemployed because they lost their jobs than people who have lost their jobs due to layoffs, business failure or poor performance.”

Mr Beaumont said while taking over a cleaning franchise meant taking a ‘financial blow’ it was worth it

Job availability and mobility could change with rising interest rates expected to slow the economy and reopen borders to let in foreign workers.

With higher unemployment and lower consumer spending, people may be less willing to quit their jobs or take the risk of starting their own businesses.

However, Mr. Beaumont says he would do the trade again “without a doubt.”