BP and UK supermarket chains urged to cut petrol prices

Motoring organizations on Wednesday called on BP and the four major supermarkets to cut their petrol prices and provide more assistance to Britons struggling with the cost of living.

The AA claimed that BP – which Tuesday unveiled its highest quarterly profit in 14 years – was charging gas stations “whatever they can get away with”, while the RAC accused Asda, Wm Morrison, Tesco and J Sainsbury of an “unwillingness to cut their prices to a to a more reasonable level”.

The demand for fuel price cuts comes as the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, possibly by half a percentage point, to curb rising inflation.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said it was “plausible” that consumer price inflation could reach 15 percent in the first quarter of next year, partly as a result of rising gas prices.

Automotive organizations are concerned that fuel retailers are not fully passing on a recent drop in wholesale prices to their customers at service stations.

The RAC said the wholesale price for gasoline had decreased by 20 cents per litre since the beginning of June, following a fall in crude oil value, the average price paid by drivers for unleaded fuel had fallen by only 9 pence.

Edmund King, AA president, said BP — which announced underlying profits of $8.5 billion for the second quarter — should use its profits to lower fuel prices, in a move that would lead to greater spending cuts at gas stations.

“It is correct to assume that if a company makes so many billions, why their profit margins at the pumps are higher than at other retailers,” he added. “There must be more to help people.”

AA calculations show that BP’s prices averaged 191.17 pence per liter for petrol last month, higher than all of the other of the UK’s 10 largest fuel retailers, including Shell and the four major supermarkets. The UK average was 188.43 pence.

“If BP were more proactive in their pricing, it would mean that Shell and the others would follow suit, it would drive prices down and make them more competitive,” King added.

There are about 1,200 BP-branded service stations in the UK, although the utility said it only sets fuel prices at the 300 locations it operates.

BP said: “At our locations where we monitor prices, we aim to provide competitive pricing, taking into account local factors for each location, including competitors.”

BP said Tuesday it had no plans to cut fuel prices as the company would pay an energy profit tax that the government announced in May to help lower the cost of living.

Meanwhile, the RAC pointed the finger at the four major supermarkets, which are responsible for about half of the fuel sold to drivers.

Grocery managers insisted that they buy their fuel farther in advance than smaller independent gas stations, so it took longer to pass both reductions — and increases — in wholesale prices.

Also privately they claimed that their gas stations were still cheaper than those of the energy companies. Some groups, including Asda, have recently cut prices.

The British Retail Consortium, a trade association representing all major supermarkets, said its members “understand the cost pressures motorists face” and would pass on cost savings “as they go through the supply chain”.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who is up against Secretary of State Liz Truss to become the next Tory leader and prime minister, has previously called on companies to pass on the oil price drop to consumers at the pumps. “That’s still his strong message,” his spokeswoman said.

Sunak said in June, while he was still chancellor, that he would consider another cut in the fuel tax after cutting it by 5 cents per liter in March.

UK competition regulator launched this summer a market research on fuel prices.

The Competition and Markets Authority found “cause for concern” in an increase in refining margins – the difference between the price of crude oil and fuels such as petrol and diesel.

Additional reporting by George Parker and Valentina Romei