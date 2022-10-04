Boys forced to watch a stranger resuscitate their dad, 55, who drowned on Yallingup Beach, WA

Do you know more? Email charlotte.karp@mailonline.com

A mother stood with the teenage boys as her husband tried to save their father

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two boys were forced to watch as a stranger frantically tried to revive their father on the sand at a popular beach – after he jumped into the water to save their lives.

The 55-year-old, from Morley in Perth, was at Yallingup Beach – 255km south of the city – after 5.30pm on Saturday when he noticed his teenagers, aged 13 and 15, struggling in the surf.

He swam out to save them, but ended up needing assistance himself.

The boys made it back to shore unharmed and had no choice but to watch their father being dragged into the sand by other beachgoers.

A mother visiting the beach with her three young children stayed on the beach with the teenagers, who watched in horror as her husband performed CPR on their father.

The couple were too upset to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, but the mother described her husband as ‘an absolute hero’.

Pictured: Yallingup Beach, south of Perth, where a father, 55, died trying to save his teenage sons

The man drowned at Yallingup Beach (pictured on a map) on Saturday night after a brave beachgoer tried to save his life

St John Ambulance and WA Police arrived at about 6.20pm and also attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acting Superintendent John Bouwman told ABC Radio on Monday that the 55-year-old was an inexperienced swimmer but jumped in to save his children – ‘like most parents do’.

‘They go to the aid of their children when they are struggling, believing they can save them.’

Other social media users have also declared the 55-year-old father a ‘hero’.

‘An absolute hero. Well done trying to save your kids,’ one user wrote.

Another said: ‘It’s very sad. He only did what most of us would have done.

Another added: ‘He might have been an average swimmer but I’d run into a burning house to save my kids and I’m not fireproof. RIP mate.’

WA Police said the man had no real swimming experience and the teenagers were not doing anything risky at the time (stock image)

Supt. Bouwman said the teenagers were not misbehaving at the time.

The boys just swam straight from the beach like everyone else. They didn’t do anything stupid,” he said.

‘I think it’s inexperience in the water. Many people still do not have the swimming lessons as a child.

‘And the father had no real swimming experience.’

Surf Life Saving WA general manager Chris Peck told the ABC there were no lifeguards on the beach that night.