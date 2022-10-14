Boyhood Man United fan Uzoho gives wholesome interview after ‘dream’ Old Trafford game

Francis Uzoho gave us a story that reminded us what football is all about, as the Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper said his childhood dreams had come true after playing in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

A childhood Manchester United fan, Uzoho played the game of his life against the Red Devils, sharing a salutary moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and receiving praise from David De Gea after a stunning performance.

AFP Uzoho fulfilled a childhood dream of playing at Old Trafford and even shared a sweet moment with Man United icon Ronaldo

AFP Nicosia Uzoho frustrated Man United during the Europa League match

He wasn’t even meant to play, with the Nigerian called up to the starting XI with Nicosia’s first-choice goalkeeper Fabiano out with an injury.

But he emerged as the star of the Cypriot club, keeping United at bay for 93 minutes and making an incredible 12 saves before Scott McTominay came off the bench to score an injury time winner.

As much as it would have hurt to lose the game, Uzoho seemed quite happy after the game fulfilled a long-held dream of visiting and playing the Theater of Dreams.

When asked how disappointed he was after coming so close to what would have been a great point against the Premier League giants, the goalkeeper admitted he was not disappointed at all.

Quite the opposite in fact – he couldn’t keep the smile off his face in what was just a really nice post-match interview when he confessed his love for Manchester United… and then manager Erik ten Hag stopped for a selfie.

“I’m not disappointed because we played a great game,” he said.

Getty He may have conceded in extra time but Uzoho only roared to play at Old Trafford and said it was a game he would ‘never forget’

“I would have preferred a point, but I’m satisfied. It’s not an easy stadium to play in with these great players, so overall I’m happy.

“Yes [I’m a big Manchester United fan]. It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve dreamed of playing here for a long time, so when I saw the draw and I thought I would play at Old Trafford, I wanted to play.

“I prayed to God to get a chance to play, and I got it, so I’m happy to play here. It might be the best performance of my career, yes I think so.

“I’m happy with my performance, but I’m proud of my teammates, especially because it wasn’t a one-man business. We gave everything as a team on the field.

“Thank you!”

Uzoho shared a beautiful moment with Ronaldo on the pitch when the famous No. 7 recognized the goalkeeper’s stunning play.

He was hailed as ‘world class’ by his manager, former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who said he was ‘very proud’ of the 23-year-old for stepping up onto the European stage.

“He [Francis Uzoho] was world class tonight. I am so happy for him.

“We were a minute or two away from the best result in the history of this club. I am very proud of this man.”

AFP De Gea was full of praise for Uzoho and his stunning display in goal

Instagram @d_degeaofficial The couple also had a chat after the game

He also received praise from opponent De Gea, with the Spaniard saying after the game against MUTV: “I think he [Uzoho] had a great match.

“I think he made eight or ten great saves for his team in the game, but in the end we scored a goal and he certainly made a great game.

“I know he played in La Liga in Spain. He played a great game and I congratulate him.”