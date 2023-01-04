Boyfriend of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s daughter, 45, is pictured

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The boyfriend of MLB legend Dennis Eckersley’s homeless daughter, who was reportedly present when she gave birth in a freezing tent last week, has been photographed.

George Theberge was arrested by the New Hampshire Police Department in 2017 during a drug raid in which police seized $24,000 worth of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and several thousand dollars in cash.

Some time after his release, 45-year-old Theberge became acquainted with 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, the daughter of the Red Sox closer, who herself was arrested Monday.

She faces multiple charges for allegedly misleading Manchester police into searching for her newborn baby boy in the woods, and leaving him behind in freezing temperatures.

The boy was found and survived, and Alexandra was promptly arrested. While being questioned, she said Theberge also left the baby behind and even went back to the tent — where the couple allegedly lived — to turn off a propane stove. His photo had not been distributed until now.

This is the friend of MLB legend Dennis Eckersley’s homeless daughter – 45-year-old George Theberge – a convicted drug dealer who was reportedly present when she gave birth in a freezing tent last week

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, the homeless adopted daughter of MLB legend Dennis Eckersley, allegedly gave birth to the baby in a freezing tent and then tricked police

A friend of Theberge’s in Manchester who spoke to DailyMail.com said the ex-con had been living in a tent for the past few years before Alexandra was arrested last week.

“I’ve known him for years,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

‘I see him every now and then. I think the last time I saw George was about five or six months ago.

“He has no home, he has been living in tents for years,” he said.

The forest where the couple lived is the site of several homeless camps, including one disbanded by police last year known as “The Bucket,” with Theberge being one of several displaced persons.

The pair reportedly lived at this squalid campground before Alexandra’s arrest last week

Police reportedly found the baby uncovered and “struggling to breathe” on the floor of a tent near the Piscataquag River

At the time, Theberge gave a quote to a local news outlet describing his contempt for the city’s decision to break up the encampment—while also expressing a preference for his and others to live outdoors rather than in a shelter.

“Some people don’t want to be inside,” Theberge told NPHR in June 2021. “If they want to come to such an encampment or a community, [the city] could give us that option. Don’t force us to go to an air raid shelter.’

Prior to that, TheBerge lived at 472 Granite St, property records show – a drug den that came under police radar in 2017 as a suspected crack house.

She is the adopted daughter of Dennis Eckersley (pictured), an MLB Hall of Famer