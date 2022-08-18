Boyfriend of ‘killer’ yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong told cops he REGRETS buying gun

The lawyer for a ‘killer’ yoga teacher is claiming that law enforcement quizzed her over the death of her love rival illegally – as court documents reveal her boyfriend told cops he regrets buying the murder weapon.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is accused of gunning down her love-rival Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

Wilson was discovered dead in a friend’s apartment on May 11 with two bullet holes in her head and another in her chest.

Armstrong reportedly flew into a jealous rage after discovering pro-cyclist Wilson, 25, was seeing her boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

But in new court documents filed by her attorney, Strickland repeatedly told cops during interview that Armstrong was not a jealous person and described her as the ‘least volatile’ woman he had dated.

Armstrong’s lawyer, Rick Cofer, filed new documents to try and suppress evidence on August 17 – claiming that his client was not read her Miranda Rights before being interrogated.

He claims that evidence was obtained with an ‘illegal arrest warrant’ and accuses detectives of basing the arrest affidavit on ‘lies and a reckless disregard for the truth’.

She was arrested on a separate misdemeanor charge the day after the killing and was wrongly released by officers who thought that the warrant was invalid.

Armstrong was not read her Miranda Rights at any point during the interview, and her lawyers are now arguing that any evidence from it is inadmissible.

She has been charged with first-degree murder, and US Marshals also obtained a warrant for her arrest on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges after cops say she gunned down a love rival. The yoga teacher is pictured before the attack, left, and after fleeing the country, right, after officers claim she underwent plastic surgery

Her lawyers is now claiming that law enforcement quizzed her over the death of her love rival illegally. Pictured is Armstrong during her first interview with police, which her attorney claims was illegal because she didn’t have her Miranda Rights read to her

Strickland, pictured, repeatedly told cops during his second interview that Armstrong was not a jealous person and described her as the ‘least volatile’ woman he had dated

During his second interview with cops, Strickland claims they tried to go along with a ‘narrative’ about Kaitlin. He admitted that he had dated Wilson when he and Armstrong had taken a break

Strickland, 35, also reportedly told officers that he ‘shouldn’t have bought that gun’, during his first interview with Texas detectives. Shell casings from the gun, labelled ‘9mm JAG’ were found in the room where Wilson was shot

Rick Cofer, Armstrong’s attorney, claims that evidence was obtained with an ‘illegal arrest warrant’ and accuses detectives of basing the arrest affidavit on ‘lies and a reckless disregard for the truth’

She fled Texas in May, travelling to Costa Rica from Newark Airport, in New Jersey, before she was arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Armstrong spent 43 days on the run before authorities tracked her down, and was extradited back to the US to face charges.

A federal judge has dismissed the charge of unlawful flight against Armstrong, but she may face the charge again in future if prosecutors deem it necessary.

Strickland, 35, also reportedly told officers that he ‘shouldn’t have bought that gun’, during his first interview with Texas detectives.

He later claimed in his second interview that he made the comment because it meant it ‘complicated the inquiry immensely’.

Strickland, also a pro-cyclist, also told cops ‘f*** you guys for manipulating me. Someone’s grieving but that’s not relevant.’

Her attorneys previously filed a motion for a speedy trial, telling the hearing she ‘wants her day in court’ with her docket call set for October 19.

They also claim that a witness that was relied upon by officers was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, who also admitted he may have ‘imagined’ seeing a cyclist flee the scene.

Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson, 25, killed inside an apartment minutes after returning from an outing with Armstrong’s boyfriend

Strickland said that if he had any indication that Armstrong was a killer then her would have ‘gotten a lot of space and a restraining order’

Documents also show that Strickland told police that him having the gun was ‘extra complicated’ because he had never owned them before. He also asked if he was allowed to purchase another firearm as the two he bought had been seized

He also accused police of ‘manipulating him’ when he was still grieving the loss of Wilson. He claims that officers were trying to make him go along a ‘narrative’

Wilson reportedly told Strickland that Armstrong, pictured, had called her at some point in that period saying that she ‘I pretty much live at Colin’s house’

He also claims that the timestamps on footage with reportedly capture Armstrong’s black Jeep Grand Cherokee driving past Wilson’s friends home were wrong.

The documents also reveal that months before the shooting the trio had attended a cycling event together, with Wilson later texting Strickland to say it was a ‘strange’ weekend for her.

Strickland apologized for putting Wilson in a ‘s****y’ situation and said that it was ‘not a good idea’ to take Armstrong.

During his interview he also admitted to dating Wilson in October, during which time he claims that he and Armstrong were on a break but still living together.

Wilson reportedly told Strickland that Armstrong had called her at some point in that period saying that she ‘I pretty much live at Colin’s house.’

When asked by officers if Armstrong was jealous of their relationship, Strickland said: ‘She is one of the least volatile women I have dated in terms of emotion over up — upwelling of, like, anger and jealous and emotion.’

He also claimed that during their break Kaitlin had been dating men on Bumble, and they were sleeping in separate rooms.

Strickland said: ‘If there were any f***ing signs, I would have extricated myself from a relationship and gotten a lot of space and a restraining order or something.

‘If I thought she was physically capable of hurting another human, I would have extricated myself immediately from that situation, not only for my — not so much for my own personal safety but my concern for another human.’

Search warrants revealed that Armstrong visited a gun range with her sister before the killing and was given $450,000 by Strickland.

He also admitted to purchasing two firearms between the end of 2021 and start of 2022 for himself and Armstrong.

Strickland, also a pro-cyclist, also told cops ‘f*** you guys for manipulating me. Someone’s grieving but that’s not relevant’

Armstrong, pictured after her capture, and her lawyers say that a witness that was relied upon by officers was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, who also admitted he may have ‘imagined’ seeing a cyclist flee the scene

During Wilson and Strickland’s secret meet-up, Armstrong’s 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly spotted driving outside the home of Wilson’s friend, where the cyclist was staying at

Timeline of Kaitlin Armstrong’s movements since the murder of her boyfriend’s lover May 11: Cyclist Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson, 25, is found dead in an apartment in Austin, Texas, shortly after going swimming with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland. May 13: Armstrong sells her Jeep Grand Cherokee, seen in surveillance footage outside the apartment where Wilson had been staying, and gets a check on May 15 for $12,200. May 14: An anonymous police tipster tells investigators that Armstrong flew into a rage after discovering Strickland’s romance with Wilson. Armstrong is questioned by cops on an old warrant but had to be released when police realized it had expired. During the police interview Armstrong admitted it ‘doesn’t look good’ when cops pointed out she had been near the apartment at the time of the murder. An anonymous caller tells Austin police that Armstrong had recently obtained a handgun. Armstrong is released and goes on the run from cops by hopping on an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Houston Hobby and then getting on a connecting Southwest flight to LaGuardia in New York. May 17: The firearm located at Strickland’s residence was ‘test fired’ and police have determined it had ‘significant potential’ to be the gun used in the crime May 18: Armstrong is last seen at Newark Liberty International Airport, a two-and-a-half hour drive from Camp Haven in Livingston Manor where she is said to have been spotted about a month ago. June 30: Armstrong is arrested at a hotel in Costa Rica after a 43-day manhunt. July 20: Armstrong pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson August 17: Armstrong’s attorney files a ‘Franks hearing’ to suppress evidence

Shell casings from the gun, labelled ‘9mm JAG’ were found in the room where Wilson was shot, just moments after returning from an outing with Strickland.

Her lawyers also claim that an anonymous tip received by police was ‘uncorroborated, unreliable, and full of lies.’

The caller, who refused to give a name, claimed that they were with Armstrong in January 2022 when she discovered Strickland was cheating on her.

She reportedly flew into a rage, was ‘shaking with anger’ and said that she wanted to ‘kill Wilson.’

Authorities have revealed that the yoga teacher paid for a nose job and dyed her hair brown after fleeing the US, using her sisters passport to fly from the US.

Armstrong also used several aliases while on the run, using the name ‘Ari’ to woo a man she met in a tattoo shop while on the run.

She told Teal Akerson she’d been through a ‘traumatizing break up’ after they met in Costa Rica in June.

He said that Armstrong had a bandage on her nose, which she claimed was from a surfing accident, and he didn’t recognize the pictures put out by police.

After her arrest Armstrong admitted that she had been going as ‘Ari’, and was deported to Houston.

Other Costa Rican locals said that Armstrong had ‘seemed normal’, and spent most of her time working part-time at the front desk of the hostel where she stayed and teaching yoga.

She reportedly stayed at Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge for less than $20 a night, and partied at a barbecue restaurant founded by a former New York lawyer.

Police found two passports inside her hostel lockbox when they arrested her on an immigration violation.

During an interview with US police in May, they found passports belonging to Armstrong in her purse along with two iPhones.

Texas Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla previously told the New York Post in May that Armstrong flipped houses and ‘may have the funds to continue to hide.’

He added: ‘[Armstrong’s escape] wasn’t something that was abrupt, this was something that was methodical, that was timed. She had somewhat of a plan.’

Strickland reportedly asked Armstrong to return the money he lent to her for an investment account, but she kept it before heading to Costa Rica on May 18.

He admitted the affair with Wilson to the police, telling them that he had changed her name on his phone so Armstrong didn’t know who he was speaking to.

Strickland added that he had also deleted previous messages, so his girlfriend was unable to find them, despite her suspicions.

Armstrong was linked to Wilson’s death after her car was seen in the area around the time of the incident, leading officials to believe she killed the cyclist out of jealousy.

A photo of Kaitlin’s passport was obtained by Inside Edition following her arrest on June 30

Wilson and Strickland went for a swim at a local swimming pool and then stopped by the Pool Burger (pictured) restaurant for dinner. Strickland then dropped Wilson home just minutes before she was shot dead

Teal Akerson, pictured, went on several dates with a Armstrong, who called herself ‘Ari’ in Costa Rica. He was shocked to discover that she was actually wanted for murdering a love rival

The couple met outside of the Good Life Tattoo store in Costa Rica before swapping numbers. Akerson had contact with the yoga teacher up until three days before her arrest

Police later discovered Wilson had gone to dinner with Armstrong’s boyfriend the night of the murder.

Strickland told police the two of them took a swim at Deep Eddy Pool before eating, and he dropped her off at 8.36pm.

He stopped briefly to text Armstrong that he had visited a friend and that his phone had run out of battery.

Armstrong was allegedly tracking Wilson using the app for cyclists and runners, Strava.

Police arrested the yoga teacher after an anonymous tip and surveillance footage outside of Wilsons apartment shows the yoga instructors car.

They used her open misdemeanour warrant on theft of services to quiz her about Wilsons’s death after receiving an anonymous tip that she had flown into a rage in January.

Armstrong reportedly discovered that Strickland had been involved with Wilson prior to their relationship.

During questioning on May 14, police showed Armstrong video surveillance of her SUV coming to a stop outside of the apartment Wilson was found dead on May 11.

The footage was stamped a minute after Wilson entered the building following her time with Strickland.

Armstrong’s car was reportedly spotted again that night after Strickland dropped off Wilson, but her lawyers are claiming that the license plate is not visible

US Marshals discovered Armstrong used her sister Christine’s passport to flee to Costa Rica after allegedly murdering Wilson

Armstrong also admitted it ‘doesn’t look good,’ and a probable cause document for her arrest says she ‘had no explanation as to why it was in the area and did not make any denials surrounding the statements presented to her.’

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, previously told DailyMail.com her security camera caught Armstrong’s black Jeep Cherokee driving up to the property – above a garage at the back of a larger home – at 8:35 p.m.

She also told DailyMail.com that Armstrong had been caught on camera the previous day, riding a bike in the same spot.

Officers confiscated two of Armstrong’s cell phones and noted she had passports inside her purse before she was released.

Five days before she fled the country, and before she was quizzed by police, Armstrong sold her black Cherokee in Austin for more than $12,000.

She then reportedly flew from Newark Liberty International on May 18, on her sister Christine’s passport.

It’s unclear whether Christine knows her passport was taken by her sister.

Armstrong then flew to Costa Rica where she stayed for about 43-days until she was arrested on June 30.

Police launched a country-wide manhunt for Armstrong, focusing on Texas, New York, and New Jersey before she was arrested.

They tracked her down after going door to door at San Jose hostels for six weeks, with the yoga teacher using three aliases to hide her identity.

As well as going by ‘Ari Martin’, she also claimed she was called ‘Beth Martin’ and ‘Liz Martin’ to unsuspecting locals.

Officers managed to identify her by showing a pre-surgery photo of her, and when they arrested her it was discovered she had cut her hair and dyed it brown.

Armstrong also reportedly underwent a nose job to change her appearance, with officers finding a $6,000 receipt for cosmetic surgery in her belongings.