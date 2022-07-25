Boyfriend of Drake’s Australian Instagram crush is revealed to be a former footy star 

The boyfriend of Drake’s Australian Instagram love has been revealed as a former professional rugby league player who rose through the ranks of two top NRL teams before living abroad for years to pursue his dream.

The rapper set social media on fire last week after posting an image of a blonde woman in a French restaurant, with fans speculating who the mysterious stunner might be.

Drake captioned the photo: “Tried to get this woman to post a picture of herself because she’s a dime.”

The woman has been revealed as public relations assistant and math teacher Dearne Cooper, according to the Saturday confidential.

She was on holiday in the coastal town of St Tropez with her newborn son Henri and partner Nathan Wynn – who can be revealed as a former professional rugby league player who played for the junior teams of NRL clubs before moving to France.

Dearne Cooper (pictured) has been revealed as the woman who caught the attention of superstar Drake while dining at a French restaurant

She had dined at Gigi Restaurant with her newborn son Henri and partner Nathan Wynn – who played professional rugby league in France

The 36-year-old was named ‘Scrum Half of the Year’ in France’s Elite 1 competition in 2011.

Wynn rose through the ranks with the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra, winning the 2005 Jersey Flegg Grand Final with the Dragons.

He failed to secure a professional NRL contract, but instead signed with the Sydney Bulls – a semi-professional team of Lebanese-Australian players.

Wynn, who played halfback, then moved to France where he would lead Toulouse Olympique in his first season in the French Rugby League Championship. He would finish the club’s top scorer in the 2009/10 season.

The 36-year-old spent just one season with Toulouse before moving to semi-professional FC.Lézignan, which plays in the south of France, not far from St Tropez.

He won “Scrum Half of the Year” in the 2010/11 season, helping his side to the Elite 1 Championship and the Lord Derby Cup.

He last played for the team in 2013 and now works as an electrician.

Wynn helped FC.Lézignan to the Elite 1 Championship and the Lord Derby Cup in his first season with the club in 2011

Mrs. Cooper (pictured left) is currently on holiday in the coastal town with Wynn (right) and their newborn son Henri

The photo Drake posted on Instagram was taken at Gigi Restaurant in the famous coastal town.

Mrs. Cooper seemed completely oblivious to the fact that the photo had been taken.

It was then shared by Drake, who has 117 million followers on Instagram and had previously dated fellow superstars Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Mrs. Cooper (pictured while on vacation) was believed to have been completely unaware that her photo had been taken while dining at the French restaurant

This is Mrs. Cooper’s (pictured) second brush to fame, having been associated with former NRL star Jarryd Hayne in 2006

The presence of Mrs. Cooper (pictured) in the restaurant immediately caught the attention of Drake, who was described as being unable to ‘take his eyes off Dearne’

An insider at the location told Confidential on Saturday that “heavy security” had to manage the “beautiful girls” who kept circling Drake.

However, his attention was drawn directly to Mrs. Cooper, as he was described as someone who “couldn’t take his eyes off Dearne.”

This marks the second time the mother has come to prominence after being linked with former NRL star Jarryd Hayne in 2006.

Drake (pictured) captioned the photo: ‘Tried to drop this woman a picture of herself because she’s a dime’

Drake later shared a shirtless selfie, showing off his abs and tattoos as he lay in the sun.

The father of one continued to post photos from his vacation, showing another more artistic shot of his reflection in the glass as he tanned on a striped towel.

Another snap showed him in a stylish animal print shirt, which he delivered with a gold watch and diamond necklace.

The four-time Grammy winner is enjoying his summer and was captured Wednesday jumping aboard a boat with 20-year-old YouTube star Suede Brooks.

The duo attended the celebrity-loved Club 55, where they enjoyed an alfresco lunch with their respective friends.

While the nature of Suede and Drake’s relationship is unknown, a source told ET that the pair “have fun together” and have done “hunting hopping.”