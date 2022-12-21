Boyfriend admits raping his partner’s daughter before murdering her and the entire family

A depraved friend has admitted to raping his pregnant partner’s young daughter when he murdered the entire family and a friend who was staying for a sleepover.

Damien Bendall killed Lacey Bennett, 11, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and 11-year-old Connie Gent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last year.

He had previously tried to plead guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, but was denied by the prosecution.

But at Derby Crown Court this morning he finally admitted to murdering and raping schoolgirl Lacey in the attack last September.

Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said Bendall killed each victim with a claw hammer in another room in the house.

He said Lacey was raped as she lay dying, adding: ‘The conditions are truly horrific. Terri was in the early stages of pregnancy.

“It seems the defendant went through the house looking for them and attacking them in turn.”

Damien Bendall has admitted to the murder of Lacey Bennett, 11, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and 11-year-old Connie Gent last year in Killamarsh, Derbyshire

Lacey Bennett, left, her mother Terri Harris, center, and her brother, John Paul, were all killed

Their four bodies were discovered on September 19 in a house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

The alarm was raised after a member of Bendall’s family called Dorset police to say he had stabbed himself.

Officers met the killer at the door of the house and after talking to him, he let them in.

Inside, they found the rampage he had entered and the four bodies in the premises.

Connie Gent, 11, (left) was at a sleepover at the house in Killamarsh when she was killed with Lacey (right), John and their mother Terri Harris

The community was devastated by the murders and left floral tributes at the Derby scene

Bendall was notorious in the area as a local criminal.

Now that pleas have been entered, it may be revealed that he ran afoul of the law, including arson when he set fire to a BMW worth £1,350 in May 2020.

He was serving a suspended sentence for this when he committed the murders.

At the time of their murders, John and Lacey’s father, Jason Bennett, paid a sincere tribute to his son and daughter.

In a statement, he said: “I was left broken. I’m devastated. John and Lacey came into our lives and brought so much love and happiness and were adored by myself and their big sisters, loved and remembered forever.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their loving support and our thoughts go out to all those affected by the tragic loss of four precious lives.”

Ms. Harris’s parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, describe her as “a wonderful mother” who is “committed not only to her family and friends, but to anyone who needs her help.”

She added: “She absolutely loved her job as a caregiver and would do anything for the people she cared for.

“She will be missed more than words can ever express, not just by her family but by everyone who had the privilege of being in her life.”

And Connie’s father, Charles Gent, said: ‘The pain is indescribable. I wake up every morning hoping this has all been a horrible nightmare, but it isn’t. It is the unbearable reality that my little girl is gone.

“Connie was an absolute superstar in every way. She had a gift – if someone was down, she could immediately make that person feel good.

“She lit up every room she entered and meant something to everyone she encountered, even in difficult times. Connie had the ability to keep everyone laughing.

‘Fly safely my angel. They came for you and left me behind. I could never say goodbye, so see you soon. I love you more than you can imagine forever and ever.”