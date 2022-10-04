Boyfriend, 32, admits killing his partner, 35, her two children, 11 and 13, and their friend, 11

A boyfriend today admitted to killing his partner and her children as well as an 11-year-old girl who was staying at the family’s home for the night – but pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and rape.

Damien Bendall accepted he killed Lacey Bennett, 11, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and 11-year-old Connie Gent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire last year.

But he denied murder and tried to plead guilty to lesser manslaughter, despite the charge not being included in the indictment.

This was not accepted by the prosecution and therefore a new court date was set for November 24.

Wearing a gray prison tracksuit, Bendall also pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape in relation to Lacey.

On each of the four counts of murder, he answered: ‘Not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.’

The bodies of Lacey Bennett, left, her mother Terri Harris, center, and her brother, John Paul, right, were found at the family’s home in Sheffield on September 19, 2021. The body of Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent was also found at the house

Pictured: Connie Gent, 11, (left) was at a sleepover at the home in Killamarsh where she was found dead with her friend Lacey (right), John and their mother Terri Harris last September

His trial was due to open today at Derby Crown Court, but his defense this morning revealed how arrangements for medical scans and other procedures had been postponed due to

Logistical and potential post-processing problems at Wakefield Prison, West Yorkshire, where Bendall remains in custody.

One hospital refused to carry out a scan requested by the defense due to concerns about the safety of the procedure, and another important procedure was further canceled several times due to the unavailability of a senior hospital consultant.

Bendall will now undergo further brain scans to see if diminished responsibility is a factor, Vanessa Marshall KC, defending, told the court.

The four bodies were discovered in a house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19 last year.

At the time, John and Lacey’s father, Jason Bennett, paid a heartfelt tribute to his son and daughter.

In the statement, he said: ‘I have been left in pieces. I am crushed. John and Lacey came into our lives and brought so much love and happiness and were adored by myself and their big sisters, forever loved and remembered.

‘We would also like to thank everyone for their loving support and our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragic loss of four precious lives.’

Mrs Harris’ parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, described her as ‘a fantastic mother’ who ‘exposed herself not only to her family and friends but to anyone who needed her help’.

They added: ‘She absolutely loved her work as a care worker and would go above and beyond for the people she cared about.

‘She will be missed more than words can ever express, not only by her family, but by everyone who had the privilege of being in her life.’

Pictured: Floral tributes left near the stage in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, last year

And Connie’s father, Charles Gent, said: ‘The pain is indescribable. I wake up every morning hoping it’s all been a terrible nightmare, but it’s not. It is the unbearable reality that my little girl is gone.

‘Connie was an absolute superstar in every way. She had a gift – if someone was down, she could instantly make them feel okay.

‘She lit up every room she walked into and meant something to everyone she encountered, even in difficult times. Connie had the ability to keep everyone smiling.

‘Fly safe my angel. They came after you and left me behind. I could never say goodbye, so see you soon. I love you more than you can even imagine forever and ever.’

Judge Mr. Justice Sweeney apologized to family members in the public gallery for adjourning the case for a third time, but told them: ‘We have finally made some progress. This case will do everything it can to get to court on November 24.’