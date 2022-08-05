Boyfriend, 25, dies after his skin ‘melted off’ when his ‘girlfriend, 24, sprayed him with gasoline’

A woman has been charged with murder after she ‘melted’ and ‘smiled’ her boyfriend at a Texas gas station.

Breana Johnson, 24, doused Ricky Doyle, 25, with gasoline while in the back seat of a jeep and set him on fire after an argument on July 18, according to Arlington Police.

Doyle died Tuesday at a hospital in the Dallas area after a two-week struggle for survival following the horrific attack, which upgraded Johnson’s aggravated assault charge to murder.

Doyle’s mom Lisa told NBCDFW how doctors said his foot was ‘the only part of his body I could touch’. That’s all there was left.’

Johnson heard Doyle say to Doyle during the argument at a Shell gas station “I’m going to kill you,” went in and paid $0.50 worth of gas.

Witnesses saw her return and pour the gasoline over Doyle and walk around to the driver’s seat and set it on fire in what appeared to be a premeditated and thoughtful attack.

Doyle escaped from the car which went up in flames and was seen screaming across the parking lot, unable to keep his body from burning.

A customer rushed to his assistant with a fire extinguisher and extinguished the flames. A witness said Doyle was “bleeding and had skin that appeared to have melted off his body,” the police document said.

Johnson told witnesses she smoked while pumping gas, which was the accidental cause of the fire.

However, witnesses who saw Johnson deliberately set Doyle on fire confronted her with an attempt to detain her until police arrived.

But Johnson pushed the person to the ground and drove off smiling, the police report said.

Johnson heard Doyle say ‘I’m going to kill you’ at a Shell gas station (pictured) during the argument, and went in and paid $0.50 worth of gas

Doyle’s sister, Mikayla, said she knew Johnson was abusive, but ‘we didn’t know this was coming’

Doyle’s family said he was first taken to Medical City Arlington before being transferred to a hospital in Plano, where he was treated for burns that covered more than 90% of his body.

They said the tops of his head, groin and buttocks, and the bottoms of his feet were spared.

Doyle’s sister, Mikayla, said the row between Johnson and Doyle initially started outside the family home in Arlington.

‘She [Johnson] just started beating his chest. She took his phone. She threw his phone. Then she came back and took his phone, threw it at him and started beating his chest,” Mikayla recalled.

“We knew she was insulting him, but we didn’t see this. We didn’t know this was coming.’

Johnson is currently in Tarrant County Prison.