Boydaw Rd Gold Coast Christmas display gets council complaint for being a ‘light nuisance’

The future of a popular Christmas lighting show may be at stake after a grumpy neighbor complains to their council about the show.

Organizers of the Boydaw Road Lights, in Ormeau, a Gold Coast suburb in the north Gold Coast, said they were “devastated” that their display and the show had been labeled as a ‘light nuisance’.

“We didn’t build this show with the intention of causing trouble with the neighbors, we communicated with them regularly throughout the year and they were, at least to our face, supportive,” the organizers wrote Tuesday.

“Our weekday show was supposed to run until 9 p.m., which we considered a reasonable time. Once we were asked to turn the music down, which we did without hesitation. Unfortunately, a neighbor then went to the council and discussed and disputed our display, instead of speaking to us directly.

“That’s why we decided to have our last show with a start time of 8 p.m. and finish before 8:30 p.m.”

The organizers have been building the display (pictured) since January and it quickly gained popularity

The organisers, who spent a full year working on the display before turning on the lights for Christmas, said they were looking at whether to continue with it in the future.

“It’s a pretty bad feeling to have to consider whether to go ahead or not, but at this stage I’m leaning towards not doing that. We have no interest in putting in the time and effort this show requires just to upset people,” they wrote.

The organizers said they were still reviewing the decision but were “super thankful” to their “phenomenal” neighbours.

“The amount of traffic we’ve had has exceeded our expectations by about 50 times,” they wrote.

“We greatly appreciate that we were able to bring everyone together, the kind words we received, the completely unnecessary gifts some gave us, but the reward is the smiles and laughter of all ages.”

In fact, the Facebook page has garnered more than 700 fans it’s their first year doing a show ‘like this’ – with a light show synchronized to music and a snow machine.

The display featured lights, music and a snow machine, apart from a nightly show that would end at 9 p.m. on weekdays.

A spokeswoman for the Gold Coast City Council confirmed it had provided “advice on homeowners’ obligations” after receiving a complaint about the Ormeau display.

“The city is responding to complaints about light nuisance and investigating where necessary,” she said.

“The city will not take any further action unless additional complaints are received and an investigation is required.”

Locals offered their support online, with a neighbor commenting that they “know your hard work has brought so much happiness and Christmas spirit to many people.”

Another joked that they were the “biggest Grinch on the block,” but “for a moment.” [they] come out and watch the show.

The house on Boydaw Road was announced this year as one of the winners of the annual Gold Coast’s Christmas Lights Competition.