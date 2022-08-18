Boy, six, killed as throat cut by glass-coated KITE string as he rides on scooter with dad in India

<!–

A boy was killed when his throat was slit by a glass-covered kite rope while riding a motorcycle with his father.

Daksh Giri, six, died after the scooter he was standing on collided with the plastic rope covered with a thin layer of glass on Tuesday.

It got stuck around Daksh’s neck and slit his throat in a sudden fatal wound.

Indian children traditionally mark independence from Britain with kite flying every year (file)

He was rushed to hospital in Bihar, eastern India, but died of his injuries. the guard reported.

Indians traditionally fly kites to mark independence from Britain.

The 75th anniversary fell on Monday, causing thousands of people to take to the streets.

Deaths involving strings wrapped around children’s necks are tragically common.

Glass-covered ropes are banned in India because of the threat they pose to people and birds (resistant)

Glass-covered ropes have been banned since 2016 because of the threat they pose to humans and animals — and their sale is illegal.

But in a densely populated country of more than a billion people, such rules are difficult to enforce.

Schools have reportedly received police officers begging students not to play with glass-covered strings for their own safety.