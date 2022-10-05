WhatsNew2Day
Boy, six, fighting for his life after quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike

US
By Jacky

Boy, six, is fighting for his life with serious head injuries after a quad bike he was a passenger on crashed into a motorbike at the nature reserve

  • A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad and motorcycle accident
  • The youngster was believed to be driving with his father when it happened
  • Police said the boy suffered serious head injuries which are ‘life-threatening’

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline

Published: 14:09, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 14:13, 5 October 2022

A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad bike he was a passenger on crashed into a motorcycle in a head-on crash.

The youngster was thought to be riding with his father when their off-road motorcycle collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Police said he suffered serious head injuries which were described as ‘life threatening’ and issued an appeal for witnesses.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

Boy six fighting for his life after quad bike he

The youngster was believed to be riding with his father when their off-road motorcycle collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve (pictured). File image

A spokesman said: ‘A quad bike traveling along a concrete path through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, collided with an all-terrain motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

‘The six-year-old boy who was a passenger on the quad bike suffered serious head injuries in the collision.’

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or reporting it. online and with reference to reference 810 of 2/10.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon. File image

