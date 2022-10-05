Boy, six, fighting for his life after quad bike he was a passenger on smashed into a motorbike

<!–

A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a quad bike he was a passenger on crashed into a motorcycle in a head-on crash.

The youngster was thought to be riding with his father when their off-road motorcycle collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Police said he suffered serious head injuries which were described as ‘life threatening’ and issued an appeal for witnesses.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The youngster was believed to be riding with his father when their off-road motorcycle collided with another at Wintersett Nature Reserve (pictured). File image

A spokesman said: ‘A quad bike traveling along a concrete path through the nature reserve, from the direction of Santingley Lane, collided with an all-terrain motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction.

‘The six-year-old boy who was a passenger on the quad bike suffered serious head injuries in the collision.’

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or reporting it. online and with reference to reference 810 of 2/10.