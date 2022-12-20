Boy killed in Moulden Supermarket carpark, Palmerston, after ute pinned him against wall

A supermarket owner has told of the poignant moment when a boy was pinned to the wall and killed in a horrific car crash in the store’s parking lot.

The 11-year-old was in the car park of Moulden supermarket in Palmerston in eastern Darwin at about 12.45am on Tuesday when he was hit by a Dodge Ram ute.

It is understood that the 54-year-old driver intended to reverse, but accidentally “slung” forward over the curb and the boy, who was ahead of him, was wedged between the ute and the wall of the bottle shop.

Helen Harvey, the store’s owner, said staff have since returned to work after the store closed on Tuesday.

“It’s just a terrible tragedy,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Ms Harvey said customers and staff desperately tried to save the boy, with regular grabs for the shop’s defibrillator, the NT News reported.

Unfortunately he could not be saved.

“We’re shocked,” she said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said the boy’s death is being treated as a “tragic accident” and the investigation is continuing.

NT police confirmed the driver tested positive during a roadside test, but police were still awaiting the results of a blood test and would not say what drug was discovered.

The 54-year-old has been released without charge pending further investigation.

The 11-year-old had traveled off the highway to visit relatives.

Sergeant Lindner said paramedics were unable to save the boy, while his family witnessed the horror unfold.

“It’s been a horrible incident for them to watch,” he said.

“You can only imagine what Christmas will be like for this poor family with the loss of their son and brother.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.