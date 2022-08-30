Boy has his arm ‘amputated’ after accident on New York’s Subway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A teen’s left arm has been torn off when he slipped and fell on rails between subways while trying to surf in Queens.

The teenager is said to have tried to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance.

As the train left the station, he struck the teenager and cut his left arm just before 10:30 a.m.

A strap hanger who saw the boy fall pressed an emergency button and told the conductor that the boy cut his arm.

A girl who was with the boy’s friends cried when the doctors arrived. The boy was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition shortly before 11:30 am.

“We know he was surfing the subway on the outside of the car,” a transit worker at the station said The New York Post.

‘When you’re surfing the subway, you usually have to get off the train before the tunnel. He must have missed that point.’

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show blood spatter on the floor of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station Monday morning

MTA crews jumped on tracks after the accident around 10:30 a.m.

A man was depicted mopping the floor where the blood had spilled onto the platform

Police say teen’s arm was severed by a passing R train heading north

An officer put up tape to prevent people from getting to the subway platform in the aftermath

The boy’s left arm had been severed ‘from the elbow down’. His arm was found under the train.

“He just looked around as if nothing had happened. He wasn’t crying or anything,” an employee told the Post.

Detectives have been at the station all Monday afternoon, looking for witnesses who may have seen what happened just before the teen fell.

Police are not yet able to say whether a report will be filed.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show blood spatter on the floor of the subway platform as police investigate the scene.

They closed off the entrance to the north platform at the station as they searched the accident site for any evidence, and soon MTA crews were seen hopping onto the subway track, where they also appeared to be collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, another MTA employee was seen scrubbing the platform where the blood had splattered before the platform filled with frustrated New Yorkers upset by the ongoing delays.

“They just don’t understand the meaning of life. That’s the problem with a lot of these young people doing these crazy, ridiculous things,” Everett Jennings of Rego Park said. CBS news.

‘Many people dare more. I don’t get it, but what can we do,” added another.

“I think a lot of people get forgotten when they do something like that. They don’t think it will happen to them, or they think they can make it,” added Carla Olmez.

The police were at the scene of the accident, where a boy lost his left arm

In the photo, people are waiting at the metro station, after the accident caused system-wide delays