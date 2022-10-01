Boy George signs for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and secures the biggest paycheque EVER

Boy George joins the cast of the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, raking in the highest pay in the show’s history.

The 61-year-old singer will fly to Australia in November to join the jungle camp after clearing nearly $1 million for the booking.

An ITV source told MailOnline: ‘It is more than exciting that we have secured Boy George.

“It’s been a long time since we had a major global star movie on the show and it will undoubtedly draw viewers.

He’s also hugely popular in Australia and now that the show is leaving Wales and going back down, he’s the perfect complement.

“Filming is currently starting in November just outside Murwillumbah.

“We know it’s a massive coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for the shooting to start.

“It’s thriving right now, about to perform with Culture Club at the legendary Austin City Limits in the coming weeks.

“He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of the jungle.”

MailOnline has reached out to Boy George’s representative for comment.

In April of this year, The Culture Club star said he would be happy to appear on the reality show — as long as the bosses meet one condition.

During an appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, he joked to show hosts Ant McPartlin, 46, and Declan Donnelly, 47, who host I’m A Celeb that bosses should accommodate his dietary requirements.

He joked, “Unless you do a vegan version and then I’m in.”