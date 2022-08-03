Boy George cuts a casual figure in hoodie and joggers as he hops on a bus in London

Boy George cut a casual figure as he took the bus in London on Wednesday.

The singer, 60, looked almost unrecognizable as he waited at his local bus stop, taking a break from his hectic schedule.

Despite being famous for his love of flamboyant clothing and oversized headwear, the Karma Chameleon singer wore an understated black hoodie and beanie for his outing as he traveled.

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, put his hands in his pocket before boarding and paying for his fare.

The appearance comes two months later the entertainer, claimed British Airways had passengers waiting in first class while Victoria Beckham’s car picked her up straight from the plane.

He took to Twitter in June to express his frustration, stating that he will not be flying with the airline for a while in a now-deleted tweet.

It read: ‘Nice for @britishairways to have everyone in first class waiting for steps while Victoria Beckham’s car picks her up from the plane. Just to avoid BA for a while!’

The musician was touring the US at the time with his heyday 80s band Culture Club and had landed back in London.

While former Spice Girl Victoria, 48, hadn’t documented recent travels, her husband David, 47, and their daughter Harper, 10, had spent quality time together in Venice.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives of Victoria Beckham and British Airways for comment.

It is not the first time that the artist speaks out about the fashion designer.

In 2018, he revealed that he was once knocked down by Posh Spice.

Years ago, the no-nonsense star asked for Victoria’s autograph when they met on a radio station, and was refuted by her.

He told Kyle and Jackie O the hilarious anecdote during an interview on their… KIIS 1065 Radio show.

“She’s a little more serious now, isn’t she, but this was a fun moment in her life,” George explained, before revealing that she had written some rough words for him on a card.

“I picked her up at a radio station and said, will you write something funny about this for me and she wouldn’t write what I asked her to write, but she wrote, ‘To the b***h, f**k off! “” he said.

The Kent-born singer went so far as to dramatically forbid one of his acts on The Voice from singing a Spice Girls ballad during the heated knockout stage of the match.

In 2016, George banned solo singer Vangelis from performing the band’s 1997 hit, Viva Forever, before embarking on a seething attack on the Girl Power five.

He was shocked: ‘The Spice Girls are terrible. I hate them. They just have nothing to say.

‘Girl power. Yeah, and what the hell is girl power? F*** the Spice Girls.

“They are a cynical corporate creation and proof that a good stylist is more important than a good melody.”