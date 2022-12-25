Boy found dead after driving Nissan into a tree in Geraldton on Christmas Eve

When the burning car was extinguished, the body of a 17-year-old boy was found inside

A teenager has been found dead in a car that caught fire in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve.

The gold Nissan Tiida hit a tree at the junction of Marine Terrace and Point Street in Geraldton, Western Australia just before 11am on Saturday.

WA Police confirmed they were responding to a call about a car pulling out on the high street of the West End suburb of Geraldton at 11am.

A teenager has been found dead in a car that caught fire after a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve

After the emergency services extinguished the fire, the police removed a body from the car. The Western Australian reported.

The deceased was identified as a 17-year-old boy, who police confirmed died of his injuries at the scene.

Detectives also confirmed that no other people were involved in the accident.

“Major Crash Detectives are investigating at the scene and looking for witnesses,” police said.

Tributes to the unnamed teen were posted on social media starting Christmas Eve.

My sincere and sincere apologies to the family. He was a wonderful son, brother, nephew and sportsman,” read one.

Another woman claimed that her husband tried to get into the car with the young driver.

“My husband was there and is now a complete mess, he can’t handle it at all. Because he just wanted to help and get the person out. My condolences to the family so tragic,” she posted.

The detective is investigating the accident and witnesses have been called to call the police