Boy, eight, survives being savaged by a COUGAR near Canadian river: Child needed 200 staples 

A schoolboy is lucky to be alive after being nearly mauled to death in a terrifying cougar attack – which left him needing 200 staples to sew his scalp and neck back together.

Cason Feuser was playing at the Bishop River near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada, when the giant cat attacked him from behind – with surgeons saying the animal’s bite missed his major artery by millimetres.

The eight-year-old was one of six children in the care of a close family friend who had taken him, his two sisters, her own son and two nieces camping for the long weekend.

The vicious animal was so large compared to the boy that when it bit down on his skull, the entire head was almost in the animal’s mouth – which then shook him in an attempt to break his neck.

It is believed that Cason had only survived because quick-thinking family friend Alishea Morrison, 40, grabbed a large rock and dropped it on the cougar’s head – scaring it enough to let go of the boy and run away.

Cason’s parents were an eight-hour drive away in Dawson Creek, where his father worked, when they got the heart-stopping call that he had been attacked by the big cat on July 31.

Parents Chay and Corey Feuser, both 37, were then forced to hop on a plane to get to their son, who was taken to hospital for emergency life-saving surgery.

He suffered a broken jaw and severe stab wounds to his head, face and neck, but miraculously, Cason made a full recovery.

Mother Chay Feuser (pictured with Cason) was thankful they had dogs with them to chase the cougar out into the desert

A cougar came out of the desert to attack Cason from behind and clamp its jaws around his head and neck (stock photo)

The mum-of-three has now shared horrifying photos of her son’s injuries to warn other campers to be alert and aware of large wildlife.

Alishea, who is a nurse, said: ‘I was sitting in the morning watching the children playing by the river and trying to collect frogs when my son Morgan – a friend of Cason’s – turned to ask Cason how he was and started screaming.

“Then Cason’s sister Addisyn looked back and screamed ‘cougar’ and that’s when I jumped up and came around behind Cason and the cougar and I saw Cason in the cougar’s jaws.

‘Puman tried to pull him up towards the campsite as all the children ran towards the trailer.

‘I looked at the cougar and reacted as any mother would and I grabbed a rock and hit the cougar in the head – it took off towards the camper and then my dog ​​Jersey chased it away from the kids.

‘I picked Cason up and ran him into the trailer, wrapped his head and neck in a towel and had to have my niece hold the pressure for a few seconds while I tried to get my cell phone out where I could get service.

“The ambulance came 26 minutes after I called 911, and the whole time I was very afraid that Cason was going to die from his injuries, as they were quite significant.”

Alishea had taken a photo of her coffee and the idyllic scene by the river, where the children were playing, minutes before the cougar attacked Cason, and she sprang into action to save him.

Chay, of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada, said: ‘I think at that moment, if she didn’t have the dogs with her, the cougar would have attacked her.

But the dogs realized what was going on and they shot out after it and chased it into the woods.

Cason was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta, where he underwent a three-hour operation to close the wounds on his head and neck.

‘She saw the cougar pounce on Cason to try to break his neck, so she was sure that if she had been a second longer, the cougar would have gone into the woods with him.

“Then she picked Cason up and started running back to the trailer. She went into survival mode to stop the bleeding and call 911.

‘She said there was a moment she thought he was going to die in her arms because there was so much blood loss.’

Meanwhile, his parents took a one-hour emergency flight and made it to the hospital just in time to see him before surgery.

Doctors informed the parents that it was a ‘miracle’ that Cason survived the attack, as the cougar’s bite missed his airway and the main artery in his neck by millimetres.

He then spent just two nights in hospital before being sent home to continue his recovery away from the increased risk of infection.

Chay said: ‘I was up in Dawson and my friend called me so I answered and she just said ‘Cason got attacked by a cougar and you need to get here now’.

‘She’s the one I call when things aren’t okay because she’s a nurse and just knows what to do in those situations and hearing that she’s not okay just sent me into an instant panic.

‘We left literally everything and went to Dawson airport where the plane met us and flew us to Edmonton.

‘I was lucky I had phone service and a doctor who kept in touch with me and gave me a play of the test they did.

“He just kept saying it was a miracle – his airway was missed by a millimetre, his throat [vein] was missed and his skull was not cracked.

‘It kept me from losing my mind knowing they were doing all these tests and they were coming back fine.

‘They were getting him ready for surgery and I was just praying I could get there in time to say goodbye before he had to have surgery.

‘Finally we got there and we managed to see him before he was rushed into surgery for three and a half hours.

‘When I saw him he wasn’t in good shape but he was alert and he was completely wrapped and bandaged with gauze from head to chin.

‘He said ‘can you show me a picture of what got me?’ and I looked at the nurse and she said ‘I have my phone on me, we can show him’.

‘She googled a picture of a cougar and showed him and he was like ‘I thought it was the dog’ because he just remembered a big white paw and my friend has a big white dog.’

Cason continues to heal well from the attack with massage and silicone wrap treatments on his scars, the worst of which runs from ear to ear under his chin.

Chay now hopes to warn other campers to be extra aware of their surroundings and have a plan of action ready if they encounter a cougar.

Chay said: ‘Cason is wonderful, he’s healing fine and he’s doing fine mentally, everything is such a miracle with him.

‘Everyone is aware of cougars, but in busy areas like this where there aren’t many big trees, Alishea thought she was safe.

“If she would have been further away, it would have been a different story. She had a gun in the trailer, but there was no time.

‘Anyone camping in the wild needs to be very careful and stay close to those children.’

It is believed that the cougar was subsequently tracked down and euthanized not far from where the attack took place.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife was contacted for comment.