Boy born with ‘holes’ in his heart cannot receive life-saving device as insurance refuses to cover

A seven-year-old boy is prevented from getting a device that could save his life after his insurance company refused to cover it – because medical evidence did not support its use.

Decker Sharp, of Nashville, Tennessee, was born with an atrioventricular septal defect and pulmonary stenosis — meaning he has holes in his heart and his pulmonary valve is particularly narrow, reports CBS.

Sharp is cardiologist approved to exercise, but warns that if he goes into cardiac arrest while exercising, a risk to someone with his condition, he will likely die. However, a device called an automated external defibrillator (AED) can save his life.

The device could cost up to $3,000. The Sharp family is insured by Anthem, one of the largest insurers in the country, who refuses to cover the device. Anthem says existing medical evidence does not support the need for an AED for someone like Sharp.

This left the family in a rut. While they would like their child to continue exercising, there is a risk of death if he does not have the device to hand.

Decker Sharp (pictured), 7, of Nashville, Tennessee has a congenital heart condition that required two surgeries before turning five

Sharp first had surgery to treat his condition when he was eight months old.

Years later, at the age of three, a mass developed in his heart that caused problems with the pressure and blood flow through his heart. He needed a second open heart surgery.

Although he is now in good shape from day to day, his family fears the worst as his heart problems linger.

The boy’s ascending aorta — the largest blood vessel in the body — begins to thin, creating pressure in his heart.

This can eventually cause the vessel to rupture, an emergency that often results in death.

Sharp also runs the risk of going into cardiac arrest if he exerts himself — which he often does when he is exercising.

Sharp sports, which his cardiologist allows. Doctors recommend that the family keep an AED handy while he exerts himself in case he suffers a potentially fatal cardiac arrest

Cardiologists recommend that his parents keep an AED on hand, a device that can shock the heart quickly and restart it in an emergency.

While some people have the device surgically inserted into the heart, the Sharp’s are looking for a version they can carry with them just in case.

This makes it much cheaper, coming out at $1,000 to $3,000 for the device. Surgery could push the price up into the tens of thousands.

However, Anthem denied the prescription, saying it is not supported by medical literature.

“Existing medical evidence does not support that AEDs benefit patients with atrial septal defects, and as a result, these devices are not covered by the family health plan,” the company told CBS.

Sharp’s family say they are disappointed but not surprised by the choice of the insurance company.

Sharp’s insurance policy, Anthem, has declined to cover the purchase of the device, which could cost up to $3,000. They say medical literature does not support its use for his condition

“We are disappointed with Anthem’s decision, but sadly not surprised,” the family said in a statement.

“Our hope remains that this will start a conversation to set parameters around when AED coverage is appropriate.

“They certainly save lives. In addition, we firmly believe that doctors should make decisions in health care, not insurance companies.’

Insurance companies that are allowed to reject doctors’ recommendations has become a controversial, stressful and sometimes deadly practice.

The companies reserve the right to withhold coverage for certain medications, procedures and other costs if they deem it inappropriate.

However, insurance experts are not usually medical experts, creating a situation where a doctor can recommend treatment – only to be refused it by someone who is not an expert.

The patient can still receive the treatment, but he would have to pay for it out of his own pocket.