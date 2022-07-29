Boy band concert horror as giant screen crushes dancers during Hong Kong show by Mirror

A giant video screen crushed two male dancers after one of the two metal cords holding it up broke during a concert last night.

The sixteen-by-10-foot screen fell on a dancer’s neck before it fell on another performer at about 10:30 p.m. during a boy band Mirror concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

The Hong Kong government has announced that it has asked the concert organizer to “review and improve” safety the day before the accident happened.

Hong Kong CEO John Lee said: “I am shocked. I extend my condolences to the injured and hope they recover quickly.’

Footage shows the screen falling on a dancer’s neck as fans of the band screamed in shock.

Mirror, a 12-piece boy band, skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic, largely because of their escapist lyrics.

The band played their fourth of twelve scheduled concerts at the Hong Kong venue

The dancers, aged 27 and 29, were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. One of them was in intensive care with a neck injury, while the second was in stable condition after suffering a head injury.

A relative of the dancer flies back from Canada to see him.

Three women at the concert, ages 16, 21 and 40, were treated for shock last night and one was taken to hospital.

Mr Lee ordered a comprehensive investigation into how the accident happened and a review of the safety rules of comparable performance activities.

He added: ‘The involvement of high-level [officials]it is also important that matters receive attention and are dealt with adequately.’

Culture Minister Kevin Yeung Yun-Hung said the investigation could take weeks and experts would look to see if suspension wires failed due to the material they were made with or the way they were operated.

He said: “We will be launching a very detailed investigation with the support of relevant departments and some professionals to ensure that we dig deep into the cause of the incident.

“It is our responsibility and determination to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again.”

Secretary of Culture Kevin Yeung Yun-Hung said the investigation could take weeks and experts would look to see if suspension wires don't work because of the material they're made with or the way they're operated.

Mirror, a 12-piece band whose escapist lyrics were gripped by doting fans during pandemic restrictions, had another accident at the venue on Tuesday.

Band member Frankie Chan Sui-Fai fell from the stage during the second night of 12 scheduled concerts, but was not seriously injured.

MakerVille, the organizer of the concert, apologized today for Thursday’s accident during the band’s fourth show at the venue, saying the rest of their eight shows had been canceled and fans would be refunded their tickets.