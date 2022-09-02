Boy, 8, who was paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting is suffering from short-term memory loss

An 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park is now suffering from short-term memory and cognitive loss as he struggles to adjust to his new life.

Cooper Roberts was shot in the abdomen by the gunman and was paralyzed from the waist down as the bullet slit his spine, leaving him little chance of walking again.

A recent statement from Cooper’s family, who was open to his struggles, said his rehabilitation team at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago “sees some patterns that may indicate cognitive loss.”

His family says on their GoFundMe to Cooper that in the early days of his recovery he didn’t speak enough to make them notice the problems, but they become more apparent as time goes on.

“Therapists see short-term memory loss, problems with word recovery and loss of sharpness around finer skills,” the statement said.

“They are doing a comprehensive neurological and psychological evaluation this week and are working on new therapies” to help the suffering boy.

Cooper Roberts, pictured before the shooting, is struggling to come to terms with the new reality of his life as he struggles to recover from his injuries, his family said.

Cooper’s latest photo shows him in his beloved Milwaukee Brewers jersey

Roberts, 8, first pictured using a standing wheelchair

Cooper and his French bulldog were united this month for the first time since his injury in July

The family also said Cooper’s rehabilitation team is “working with us to consider Cooper’s long-term needs once he is home.”

These needs include “supportive technologies he will need to assist him with daily life and the home functions needed for a child who will grow up with a pediatric spinal cord injury.”

They say the whole ordeal is “overwhelming to contemplate.”

The family has provided consistent updates on Cooper’s heartbreaking situation since the shooting, saying he is “feeling hopeless, sad and angry as the reality of his life begins.”

Cooper is in constant pain. It’s painful to watch,” his family wrote. “He still has internal damage—wounds that are slow to heal.”

Cooper’s family said he is beginning to understand the realities of his new life as he undergoes grueling physical and occupational therapy as he maneuvers around a number of life-support tubes inserted into his body.

“He starts asking things like, ‘What should I do during recess?'” his family wrote.

They said the “mental and emotional pain” of his experience and the realizations of what he has lost are beginning to take a toll on the boy.

Due to the severity of his spinal cord injury, doctors have now confirmed that Cooper is unlikely to ever be able to walk again.

Cooper was initially believed to have been shot in the chest, but doctors at Highland Park Hospital said the bullet entered his abdomen.

“The bullet entered his upper abdomen, injured the left lobe of his liver, his esophagus near the stomach, his abdominal aorta and exited his back, injuring his spinal cord,” doctors said.

The Roberts family pose for a group photo. Bottom left, twin brother Luke, Cooper right, father Jason behind and mother Keely far right. His two older sisters are also seen

Cooper’s family shared this photo of him flashing his thumbs up from a wheelchair

Cooper bowls on a table in the hospital as he learns to live again after being paralyzed

“It is very difficult to convince Cooper that he will be happy again,” his family said, “he is an eight-year-old boy who feels hopeless, sad and angry as the reality of his life begins.”

His family said they share the grim depths of Cooper’s struggle to show the world what really happens to shooting victims.

“There are layers upon layers of brutality when you get shot by a sniper. Most people do not witness the grueling aftermath of surviving these devastating wounds, physically and emotionally,” they wrote.

Cooper’s twin brother, Luke, and his mother, Keely, were also injured in the massacre, which left seven people dead and more than 40 injured.

Luke was also hospitalized with shrapnel in his lower body, but was discharged after doctors removed some of the debris, though they were unable to remove all of it.

Keely suffered gunshot wounds to her legs and feet and underwent at least two surgeries herself. The family said she was so distraught about Cooper’s condition that she insisted on being released from the hospital early — against the doctors’ recommendations — to be with her son at the children’s hospital.

Cooper and twin brother Luke “loved the parade” and had attended the event in the past. They are “best friends, partners-in-crime,” their older sister said.