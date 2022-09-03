Boy, 4, almost dies in accident where METAL STRAW impaled him, puncturing an artery to his neck

<!–

A 4-year-old New York boy counts his blessings after a freak accident in which a metal straw punctured an artery in his neck, leaving his doctor’s father unsure where the bleeding was coming from or what was causing it.

Charlie DeFraia was sipping yogurt through the straw on the porch of his home in East Moriches, a hamlet on the east side of Long Island, in June when he lost his balance and fell off the porch. The fall forced the environmentally conscious alternative to go through his tongue and down his throat.

The metal straw pierced DeFraia’s carotid artery, which carries oxygen and blood to the brain, but left no external wound.

Crystal DeFraia, Charlie’s mother, ran to her son when Charlie’s 8-year-old sister Madison screamed.

She said Today: ‘I just saw blood on his face. I assumed he broke his nose or his lip, or bit his tongue. I could never have imagined it was as serious as it was.’

Fortunately, Charlie’s father Charles is an internist who immediately saw the danger his son was in.

Charles said, “Obviously he was losing a really serious amount of blood, and he even stopped breathing a few times. I had to protect his airway and that was really all I could do at the time.”

Crystal confessed that she thought she saw her boy die before her very eyes.

The DeFraias took their son to Stony Brook University Hospital less than a mile away.

dr. Richard Scriven, head of pediatric trauma at the hospital’s trauma center, said he had been a surgeon for over 30 years and even thought it was a lot of blood, noting that Charlie had “no measurable blood pressure.”

No one could figure out what had caused the bleeding until Charlie’s mother suggested the straw to his drink, with Scriven saying that “unfortunately it made perfect sense.”

Crystal, who posts photos of her CrossFit efforts online, may have saved her son’s life when they discovered the cause.

Charlie was given a stent graft to repair the perforated artery, which Dr. David Fiorella, director of the Stony Brook Cerebrovascular Center, said he will recreate a brand new carotid artery in the old one.

He added: “By doing that, it not only stopped the bleeding and sealed the bleeding, but it also restored normal blood flow to the right side of Charlie’s brain.”

Scriven said Fiorella was key to saving Charlie, especially since he’s a “cathed wizard.”

Charlie spent a week in an artificial coma, but was eventually released from the hospital in July and will start kindergarten next week.

Scriven suggested Charlie could have killed another five minutes and says people should remove metal straws or not use them by children. Many parts of New York have bans on single-use plastic straws.

Director of pediatric neurosurgery Dr. David Chesler said it’s unclear what lasting effect the injury will have on Charlie’s brain.

But Chesler added: “Kids his age just have the most incredible ability to recover from this damage that (adults) just can’t. It’s unreal what they can endure and recover from.’