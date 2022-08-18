WhatsNew2Day
Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after being hit by a MOBILITY SCOOTER

Australia
By Jacky

Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after being hit by a MOBILITY SCOOTER – as police hunt for ‘big gray-haired man in his sixties’ who drove him

  • Boy, 3, was rushed to hospital after being hit by a mobility scooter last Friday
  • The accident happened around 3pm outside Betfred in Weston-super-Mare
  • Police looking for gray-haired suspect in his 60s who they believe was behind the wheel

By Natasha Anderson for Mailonline

Published: 15:27, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 16:44, August 18, 2022

A three-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being hit by a mobility scooter while out with his grandmother.

The toddler was hit at around 3 p.m. last Friday in Weston-super-Mare outside Betfred on Boulevard, police have confirmed. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the ‘grey/silver’ scooter she described as a ‘white man, with gray hair, tall build and in his sixties’.

Avon and Somerset Police have asked witnesses to come forward with information to assist in their investigation.

“We are seeking witnesses to a collision with a toddler and a scooter in Weston-super-Mare,” they said in a statement.

“If you witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and provide the reference number 5222198153 or a online objection form.

This is a story in development. Come back for updates.

