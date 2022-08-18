Boy, 3, rushed to hospital after being hit by a MOBILITY SCOOTER

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A three-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being hit by a mobility scooter while out with his grandmother.

The toddler was hit at around 3 p.m. last Friday in Weston-super-Mare outside Betfred on Boulevard, police have confirmed. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the ‘grey/silver’ scooter she described as a ‘white man, with gray hair, tall build and in his sixties’.

Avon and Somerset Police have asked witnesses to come forward with information to assist in their investigation.

A three-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being hit by a mobility scooter while out with his grandmother

The toddler was hit at around 3 p.m. last Friday in Weston-super-Mare outside Betfred on Boulevard, police have confirmed. He is expected to make a full recovery

“We are seeking witnesses to a collision with a toddler and a scooter in Weston-super-Mare,” they said in a statement.

“If you witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and provide the reference number 5222198153 or a online objection form.

This is a story in development. Come back for updates.