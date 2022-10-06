Boy, 18, who was ‘one of the youngest ever to get an ASBO’ jailed after being stabbed 27 times

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ten-year-old boy who was ‘one of the youngest ever to receive an ASBO’ before becoming a teenage gang boss has been jailed after a revenge attack in which he was stabbed 27 times with a machete.

Alfie Hodgin, 18, was jailed on Wednesday after being caught with more than £2,000 of heroin and crack cocaine while ‘prone to the floor covered in blood’.

The teenager, from Liscard, Merseyside, worked for an organized crime group in a bid to pay off the debts he had built up, but instead stole the gang’s phone and drugs as he tried to run his own operation.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how a gang of four machete-wielding men left Hodgin lying on a street in Ellesmere Port city center on July 14 with 27 stab wounds.

Reports at the time said dozens of police cars responded to the incident, which saw the attackers jump out at Hodgin from a gray SUV.

He spent two weeks in hospital due to the severity of his injuries after being rescued by an air ambulance.

But he would be arrested by officers who found him in possession of £1,220 of heroin, £1,100 of crack cocaine and a £1,208 ‘graft’ phone.

Alfie Hodgin, pictured aged ten in 2014 (left), was one of the youngest to receive an ASBO. He has now been jailed aged 18 (right) after being caught with more than £2,000 of heroin and crack cocaine while ‘lowered to the floor covered in blood’ following a revenge attack.

Hodgin’s life of crime began back in December 2014 when he was handed an ASBO at Wirral Magistrates’ Court after ‘terrorising the community’, Liverpool Echo reports.

The two-year order banned him from ‘causing harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public’ and prevented the schoolboy from associating with a group of friends in public.

The banning order did not prevent him from complying with the law as he received his first criminal conviction at the age of 13.

He was jailed in 2019 after being caught in possession of a blade in public. He had committed a host of offenses by this time, including theft, criminal damage, assault and breaching his ASBO order.

Hodgin and his older brother John, then 14, are believed to be part of a gang involved in a series of incidents in the north end of Birkenhead, Merseyside.

John similarly received an ASBO just a month earlier after being ‘accused of being part of a gang that threw missiles at vehicles and hurled abuse at vulnerable people’.

Hodgin was due to serve again in February 2021 after being caught keeping drugs, a phone and a ‘couple of weapons’ in his cell.

The schoolboy had become involved in dealing Class A drugs while out on license before the horror revenge attack left him lying in a pool of his own blood.

Liverpool Crown Court (pictured) heard on Wednesday how a gang of four machete-wielding men left Hodgin lying in a street in Ellesmere Port city center on July 14 with 27 stab wounds

Defense lawyer John Weate told the court on Wednesday: ‘From a very young age, probably in his infancy, he has been exposed to living in a violent and criminal environment and has developed in him a complete distrust of adults and people, who can in light of that seek to help him.

‘Everything has been disrupted by this life experience, which fortunately the vast majority of children do not have to experience. His education was completely and utterly disrupted due to misbehavior and other problems that existed in his life.

‘The glimmer of hope is a suggestion he wants to change. He seems determined to get his life under control and do his best in the future to ensure he doesn’t find himself in this position again.’

His brother is also currently serving a sentence of two years and seven months after he was chased in a stolen car by a police helicopter.