Boy, 18, assures his mother he is ‘not drunk at all’ via her Ring doorbell after coming home at 6am

Here’s the hilarious moment when a teen came home from a marathon drinking session at 6:00 AM — and apologized to his mom through her Ring doorbell camera for missing his 9:00 PM curfew.

Josh Draper, 18, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, went for a few drinks on a Saturday last month and was told by his mother Suzi to be home on time to avoid having to leave the day before starting a new job. had a hangover.

But what started as an innocent couple of post-game pints in a nearby pub with friends, turned into a raucous night, with visits to nightclubs in neighboring towns.

The 18-year-old, who had planned to be home by 9 p.m., came to wave to the Ring camera at 5:56 a.m. nine hours later and confessed that he was “a few hours late” but “wasn’t drunk at all.”

Hilarious footage from July 17 shows the solicitor, dressed in a polo shirt, jeans and sneakers, informing her that he was going to bed and that she could “wake him up at 3 p.m.”

On another occasion, Josh came home after another night of drinking, with his shirt half open, and called his mother “Mommy” (as seen above)

Revealing that his night out started with a curfew by his mother, Josh explained: “My mother had said, ‘Listen Josh, you’re starting a new job Monday, so come home at 9pm. I don’t want you to miss the hangover all day.” day before you start your new job”.

‘I said ‘yes that’s fine’. I had my one pint and as I left at 7am to go home early my mate texted me he was driving by and if I wanted a drink.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got a few hours to burn, so yeah, keep going then’ — we ended up there until midnight.”

He said, “I thought, ‘I’ll stop now. I should have been home three hours ago and my mother is going to kill me,” then the others suggested taking a taxi to Level in Bolton.

What started as an innocent couple of post-game pints in a nearby pub with friends for Josh, ended in a raucous night, with visits to nightclubs in neighboring towns. Pictured, Josh in town

“I said ‘absolutely no chance’, but I was voted out, so of course I had to go with them. Then it was Cargo in the Printworks until five in the morning.’

Josh started out at the Church Inn in Lowton, Greater Manchester, then went to Level nightclub in Bolton, Greater Manchester, before reaching Cargo in the Printworks in central Manchester.

Josh confessed, “I thought at one point that if I was already six hours late, I might as well be really late.

The doorbell footage shows Josh saying, “Hello. Right. Listen, Mom, I know you wanted me home by 9:00 PM, but it’s currently 5:56 AM, so I’m a few hours late.

The teen ended his speech by asking his mother to wake him up at 3 p.m., but she still woke up at 9 a.m.

“But that’s fine, because I’m not drunk. I’m going to bed and you can wake me up at 3:00 PM. Yes? Sweet.’

Despite his best efforts to sleep in, Josh was woken up at 9am by Suzi to take two-year-old cockapoo Colin out for a walk.

Josh said, “I woke up the next morning without remembering, and then I thought my mom was going to kill me, but she just laughed.

“She said how stupid I am, and my father thought it was hilarious.

Josh said the doorbell is a good laugh for his parents Suzi, 48, and 46-year-old Roy to look through over breakfast Sunday morning.

Not only that, but it’s a good way to let them know he’s home safely.

The following weekend, Josh again used the doorbell camera to let “Mommy” know that he was home at 4:30 AM, while joking that he was “quite early” before turning the key in the door and clambering in.

In the footage, Josh said, “Hiya mama, I’m home. It’s 3:30 in the morning, so I’m pretty early.

Josh said the doorbell is a good laugh for his parents, Suzi, 48, and 46-year-old Roy to look through over Sunday morning breakfast (pictured, Roy)

“However, I’m so f*****p*****. Jesus. F****** leather covered size. I see you soon.’

Josh explained: ‘It’s the best purchase my mom has ever made, it’s brilliant. I now always leave a message when I come in from a night out.

“When they have breakfast on Sunday, they jump on the Ring app and see if I left them anything about what I’ve been up to, I think it’s hilarious.

“It’s great, especially for people my age who come home from a night out and maybe haven’t been able to get hold of their parents.

“Parents can be worried sick until 6 a.m., so if they get a notification on their phone that their son or daughter will be home at a specific time, that’s great.

“It’s very handy to have at your door.

“I think it’s very important to be honest. I would recommend it to people my age who live with their parents – just laugh about it in the morning if you feel bad.

“It gives you something to look back on and think ‘that night was worth it’ – even though Mommy woke me up at 9am to walk the dog.”