Boy, 17, killed and four other people injured after being stabbed while TUBING in Wisconsin

A 52-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and four others seriously injured in a frenzied knife attack on a Wisconsin river.

The group was tubing along the Apple River near the western Wisconsin town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border. The Apple River has long been a popular summer destination for Twin Cities residents.

They were attacked around 3:45 p.m. by a member of what St Croix County sheriffs say was another tube group of about six to eight people.

The motive was unclear and police are trying to talk to the 15-20 people who were tubing on the river at the time.

Sheriff Scott Knudson said the scene in the remote location was “chaotic, scary.”

Officials comb the Apple River on Saturday afternoon to try to find the knife used in stabbing five people – one of them was fatally injured

About 15-20 people were in tubes at the time of the attack on the river, at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday

Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack was a scene of ‘chaos’, and highly unusual

He added: “I’m sure anyone who witnessed this will never forget it. It’s a tragedy.’

Knudson said investigators are still looking for the murder weapon because the suspect did not have the knife with him when he was arrested about a mile downstream from the crime scene.

He said someone took a photo of the attacker so they could identify him, and he was arrested an hour after the stabbing.

He was arrested without incident.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to whom, who knew each other or what accelerated it,” Knudson said.

Other tubers began helping the victims after the attack, Knudson said, providing first aid.

Two victims were flown to a hospital, two were taken away by ambulance. All were in critical condition with lacerations to their bodies.

One is a woman, the other three are men. Knudson said they were all in their early twenties.

Tubing is popular along the river, where a person can take a shuttle up the river for about $20 and be dropped off with an inflatable tube to float back down. The float downstream takes about two and a half hours.

The sheriff said he was shocked by the violence.

“It’s been a few years since there was a stabbing,” Knudson said. ‘I don’t know what to think. I just do not know.’

The suspect is currently in St Croix County Jail.

Knudson said they hope charges will be filed Monday.