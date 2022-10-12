Boy, 16, dies and 18-year-old is fighting for his life after motorbike ‘crashed into garden wall’

<!–

A boy has died and a second teenager is fighting for his life after a fatal motorcycle accident in Yorkshire.

Cleveland police were called to a report of two men on a motorcycle who appeared to have hit a garden wall on Cotswold Drive, Redcar shortly before midnight Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, 18, suffered a serious head injury and is being treated at James Cook University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police stayed at the scene of the accident near Malvern Avenue all Wednesday, laying flower arrangements in the street. The boy has not yet been named.

Neighbors say they heard a “huge bang” and saw blue flashes from 999 crews light up their street after the collision late at night.

Multiple emergency services attended the scene, including Cleveland Police Department and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Residents said the street had been placed under a police cordon until around 6am on Wednesday and they had all been ordered to stay in their homes.

Police officers were also seen doing house-to-house investigations on Wednesday morning.

Tire tracks were visible on the street and a wall outside a house also appeared to have been damaged.

A neighbor said: ‘My partner and I heard a huge bang at about 11.30pm, we looked outside and saw loads of blue flashing lights – it looked like all hell had broken loose on the street, but we didn’t see the incident ourselves. ‘

A NEAS spokeswoman said: ‘We received a call at 1.53 this morning regarding a traffic incident on Malvern Avenue, Redcar.

‘We have sent two ambulance crews and two specialized paramedics. One patient was subsequently taken to James Cook University Hospital for further treatment.’

A flurry of people laid flowers outside a house Wednesday morning with more than a dozen flower tributes lining the path.

Another resident spoke of hearing a ‘bang’ and then numerous emergency services arrived on the scene, but again did not see the incident itself take place.

Three doors down to where the flowers were laid, a neighbor explained how he was awakened in the early hours by police officers.

He said: ‘I slept from 10am on Tuesday night and was woken up by the police knocking on my door just after midnight.

“They told me to stay in my house while they took care of it. I couldn’t see anything but flashing blue lights and a lot of commotion.”

The road through Cotswold Drive was normally open Wednesday morning.