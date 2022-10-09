Boy, 16, is charged after two girls die in car he was allegedly driving on Monaro Highway, ACT

<!–

A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash.

The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.

The boy was also charged with one count each of breaching bail, breaching a good behavior order, driving as an unaccompanied student and failure to stop and render assistance.

He is expected to face the ACT Children’s Court on Monday.

Police claim there were four people in the car, the 16-year-old driver, another 16-year-old boy and two girls aged 14 and 15.

The group of teenagers were allegedly “joyriding” in the Toyota sedan before it left the road, drove through a row of fences and eventually smashed into a tree.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following the death of two teenage girls in a horrific crash in heavy rain – where the vehicle they were traveling in (pictured) veered off the road, careened into a row of fences and hit a tree

The two teenage boys allegedly fled the scene after the accident, but were found by the police a short time later.

“Police located them at residences a short time later,” ACT Police said.

‘They received medical attention and assisted Major Collision Team investigators with their enquiries.’

Police allege the teenagers were “joyriding” in the Toyota sedan on Saturday night in Hume on the Monaro Highway (pictured)

One of the boys has been charged for the crash (picture, scene of the accident)

The vehicle was so badly damaged that rescuers were not immediately able to identify the make of the car.

First responders who arrived around 8 a.m. Sunday were unsure when exactly the accident occurred, but believe it was Saturday night.

A horrified motorist who passed by the scene called the police and an ambulance on Sunday morning.

The two girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed the two male teenagers about what caused the crash and whether ‘severe speed could have been a factor’.

Anyone with dashcam footage or other information about the crash is urged to contact police immediately.

Two boys who allegedly fled the scene were later tracked down by the police