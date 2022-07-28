Boy, 15, shot dead his three siblings then turned the gun on himself at family home in Alaska
- State Troopers received reports of a shooting in Fairbanks at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday
- Parents of the children and another sibling were not at home at the time of the shooting
- The boy allegedly shot himself and his siblings with a ‘family gun’
The three siblings aged five, eight and 17 all died, while three other siblings in the house, all under the age of seven, were not injured.
State Troopers received reports of a shooting from a neighbor in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision, north of Fairbanks, at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday.
The parents of the children and another sibling were not at home during the shooting.
The boy, who has not been identified, is said to have shot three siblings with a ‘family gun’ before turning the gun on himself.
Tim DeSpain, a spokesman for the troopers, says they are focused on finding the motive behind the suspected murder-suicide.
He said the gun was a “family coat of arms, but otherwise it’s all part of the ongoing investigation,” police said. Washington Post.
The children’s bodies are sent to the state coroner to assist in the investigation.
Troopers said the State Office of Children’s Services has been notified.
Clinton Bennett, a spokesperson for the State Department of Family and Community Services, said the office “will not provide information because of rules and regulations that imply the confidentiality of all involved in specific cases.”
The office will also “not provide information about a case with an open investigation,” Bennett wrote.