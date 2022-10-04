Boy, 14, is arrested on suspicion of murder after another 14-year-old male died in Gateshead

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another 14-year-old boy who died after being attacked in Gateshead, Northumbria Police said.

The officers have also arrested a 13-year-old girl, suspected of helping a perpetrator.

Emergency crews were called to the Aycliffe Crescent area of ​​the Springwell Estate just after 8pm last night where they found the teenage boy suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of doctors, he died in the early hours of this morning.

His family is supported by specially trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: ‘A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been devastated. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we support them in any way we can.

‘We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

‘We have arrested two teenagers in connection with the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a number of inquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

“Although incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice when they occur.”

She added: ‘We would ask the public not to speculate on the details of the investigation.

‘What may seem like an innocent post on social media to you may in fact interfere with an ongoing investigation and cause further disruption to the victim’s family.

‘We would ask that if you saw anything or have any information in relation to what happened, please contact officers directly.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us something’ page on our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.