Boy, 14, who disappeared with twin a week ago is still missing – despite brother being tracked down

After the couple went missing on the same day, brother Cody has now been found

Though last seen with twins Cody in the North Petherton, Somerset area on Sunday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police are “increasingly concerned” about missing 14-year-old Brooklyn after his previously missing twin brother Cody is found, police said.

Brooklyn has been missing from home for a week and disappeared with his twin sister last Tuesday. Though he was last seen on Sunday with his sibling in the North Petherton area of ​​Somerset, near Bridgwater.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two teenagers, who both have striking blond hair, are known for Taunton town center and the Hamp area of ​​Bridgwater.

Brooklyn (right) has been missing from home for a week and disappeared last Tuesday along with his twin brother Cody (left). Though he was last seen on Sunday with his sibling in the North Petherton area of ​​Somerset, near Bridgwater. Cody has now been found, while Brooklyn is still missing

After the pair went missing on the same day, Cody has now been found following an appeal issued by police yesterday.

But police confirmed to MailOnline this morning that Brooklyn is still missing. “We are increasingly concerned for his well-being and need your help to find him,” they said.

Avon and Somerset Police have urged anyone who knows where Brooklyn is… call 999 with reference 5222221690, or call 101 with other information.