Boy, 14, bitten on foot by jaguar after approaching cage for a photo at a Mexican zoo

A teenage boy is recovering after being bitten by a jaguar he posed next to for a photo at a zoo in central Mexico.

José, 14, was visiting the León Zoo in León, Guanajuato on Saturday, when his sneaker was completely ripped off by the wild cat.

José jumped over a fence and approached the enclosure where several jaguars were being held.

At one point, the cat climbed up the wall, poked its mouth through the steel gate, and clenched its teeth on Jose’s left foot.

José is being carried by his father and put on a couch after he was attacked by a jaguar at a zoo in León, Mexico on Saturday. The 14-year-old tried to pose for a photo next to a cage when

A jaguar chews on a teen’s sneaker after biting 14-year-old boy’s foot after posing for a photo next to his zoo cage in Mexico

A man helps Jose moments after the attack and his left foot shows a gnarled wound caused by the jaguar

Video showed Jose’s father carrying him to a couch while the boy moaned in pain. Another person wraps a belt around José’s leg to keep pressure on the cut.

Footage also shows the jaguar munching on the sneaker while it was still outside the fence before being able to bring it inside the fence.

José was treated by Red Cross paramedics at the zoo and then rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors treated him for his injury.

The jaguar was recorded dragging the sneaker into his cage after attacking a 14-year-old boy and biting his foot

The zoo said Jose’s injury was not life-threatening and urged visitors not to go past the barriers separating them from the animal enclosures.

A jaguar walks around with a 14-year-old boy’s sneaker in his cage at Zoo León in León, Mexico, after biting the teen’s left foot after trying to pose for a photo with the wild cat

A photo apparently shared by the family on social media showed the teen’s foot missing much of the skin.

In a statement, Zoo León said José’s injury was not life-threatening and that it supported his family.

The zoo also called on all visitors to abide by the facility’s trespassing policy.

“It is important to mention that there is a sign not to breach the security barriers, this is to protect the integrity and safety of our visitors, as well as the León Zoo,” Zoo León said.

