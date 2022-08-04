Boy, 13, is bitten in the FACE by a shark while lobstering off coast of Florida and has 10 stitches

A teenage boy was on a lobster expedition in the Florida Keys when he suddenly came face to face with a shark that bit him on the lip.

Fischer Hricko, 13, was looking for the shellfish with his father and was chasing a particularly large specimen when he suddenly felt a tap on the back of his leg.

A nurse shark managed to jump up and bite him in the face.

He just turned up and yelled ‘Mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!” Fischer Hricko’s mother, Rhiannon, said to VOS 35.

‘I saw a big one and I have it in my hand. On the way up, when I had the lobster in my hand, I felt a tap on the back of my leg, and I looked behind me and the shark was in my face,” Fischer explained.

Fischer was bitten by a nurse shark – a species that is normally docile (file photo)

“It was scary, I tried to get away, but it went so fast,” he said.

Fischer’s mother was in charge of the boat, while the teenager and his father were in the water together.

“It was honestly the scariest five minutes of my life. Just hearing that fear in your child’s voice, it’s something I can’t get out of my head,” Rhiannon said.

“I think it was always in the back of my mind. That’s why I’m not jumping in!’ she said.

“When I approach him, I just see blood pouring out of his face, and at that moment I think, ‘What happened?'” Father Kent told me. News 6.

“He was definitely shocked, crying a little, but not much. He was tough. He’ll have a cool story to tell when he goes back to school!’

When Fischer and his father were back on the boat, they rushed back to the dock to take him to a hospital.

Fischer got 10 stitches in his lip after being bitten by a nurse shark, which are normally docile.

“It hurts at times, but now it’s okay,” he said. Fisher says that despite the close encounter, that doesn’t stop him from going back into the ocean.

According to the site Tracking Sharks, there have been 31 attacks in the US this year as of August 3. Eighteen of those incidents took place in Florida. A beach in the Keys is pictured (file)

“I’m ready, but I feel like I’ll be a little scared the first few times, but I’ll go in the water,” he said.

According to the website follow sharksThere have been 31 attacks this year in the US on August 3.

Eighteen of those incidents took place in Florida, six in New York, three in South Carolina and two in California.

The recent increase in attacks on New York’s beaches could be the result of a combination of conservation efforts and climate change, CNN reported last week.

‘The country is warmer than ever. And that will drive more people to the water than ever before, which will only increase the chances of someone being accidentally bitten,” said Christopher Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University. CNN on Saturday.

More than 1,000 miles north along the Atlantic coast, there have also been frequent bites, leading to multiple closures and New York government Kathy Hochul to issue an order for government agencies to increase shark surveillance.

The order followed a series of “Jaws”-style attacks off Long Island, in which four people were bitten after several sightings in multiple beach communities.

Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York’s history, including four from the past decade, according to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

“We are taking action to expand shark patrols and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” Hochul said during an announcement of the warrant at a news conference in New York’s Suffolk County earlier this month.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

The governor said increased security measures would include deploying patrol boats, drones and helicopters along the South Shore of the Sound, as well as greater public outreach to residents about the dangers of the marine predators.

“Whether it’s land, sea, or air,” the governor said, “we’re going to patrol the shores more vigorously.”

As of July 3, the New York area has seen four shark bites at three different beaches on Long Island, as well as six more shark sightings, according to PIX11.

On the island, about 80 miles from Rockaway, the village of Quogue is asking area swimmers and boaters to exercise caution after a dead, 7-8 foot shark washed ashore.

Shark sightings continue to plague New York’s beaches, with video captured of one jumping out of the water in Queens

The video, captured by the Rockaway Times, sees the shark emerge briefly from the Atlantic to make a slight turn before returning to the water

Police in the region are in contact with local shark researchers to see what can be done and are asking people to contact them if the shark is seen again.

As a result of the attacks, more than six miles of ocean beachfront between East Atlantic Beach and Long Beach were closed last week. Those beaches have since opened, but are still on edge.

The Florida of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported six possible bites on Big Appel beaches between June 30 and July 20, 2022.

Close by in Massachusetts, dozens of confirmed sightings forced Cape Cod to close, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, with multiple sightings reported off Nauset Beach and North Beach Island.

The app recorded 25 sightings over two days last week — with the most recent released Saturday morning after a shark was spotted off Nauset Beach, about 75 meters offshore.

Dozens of white shark sightings have been reported in the area in the past week, fueled in part by the unusually high temperatures combined with recent conservation efforts to protect native shark species.

Sightings have been made as far north as Maine, with the state’s most popular beach at Popham Beach State Park, which is closed Wednesday after a shark sighting at about 5:20 p.m.

Residents also reported another unconfirmed sighting near Small Point last week, as beaches continue to close due to the flood of sightings.

The chance of being fatally attacked by a shark remains less than 1 in 4 million, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Beachgoers watch as swimmers run out of the water during Saturday’s encounter