Boy, 13, hospitalized after being infected with deadly brain-eating amoeba in Florida 

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a deadly brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the beach.

Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family is on pins and needles, hoping he survives while in a coma at Golisano Children’s Hospital, while doctors watch him around the clock.

Unfortunately, precious time was wasted after doctors misdiagnosed him with meningitis, delaying treatment for the amoeba, which must be treated shortly after infection to be successful, according to his aunt, Katie Chiet, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The energetic young man, who loves the ocean, takes his parents and sisters to Port Charlotte Beach on July 1 for a family outing to escape the Florida heat.

Five days later, Caleb developed a fever and complained of hallucinations, Chiet said on his GoFundMe page.

His parents rushed him to the hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, where doctors diagnosed him with meningitis in the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the amoeba Naegleria fowleri is responsible for its disease,” Chiet said.

More than a week after he was hospitalized, doctors finally realized he was suffering from the 97 percent deadly parasite. Only four of the 154 people infected in the US since 1962 have survived.

Naegeleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater such as lakes and rivers, not in the brackish waters of the Florida Gulf Coast where Port Charlotte is located.

In general, the amoeba enters through the nose and travels through the sinuses to the brain, according to the CDC.

“He needed a short sedation and intubation, but has been breathing on his own for almost a full week now!” said Chiet on his crowdfunding page.

“His 20-7 MRI scan still shows damage to his brain left by the amoeba, but we remain hopeful that he will turn the corner and come back to us soon.”

Infections are rare in the US; only 31 infections have been reported in the past 10 years, most from swimming in recreational waters. The amoeba exists in most water, but it’s still unclear why infection is rare, according to the CDC.

He had his first seizure in the hospital while his siblings were visiting.

What is Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis? And deadly are brain amoebae? Primary amebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and usually fatal brain infection. It is caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which enters the body when ingested through the nose. Once an infection is established, it spreads nerves to the brain where it destroys tissue. Patients initially experience headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. But in later stages, they can also have hallucinations and seizures. About 97 percent of people who become infected with the amoeba die from the disease. Source: CDC

On Monday morning he vomited all over his mother.

“They plan to re-intubate him to take some pressure off his breathing so he can focus on resting and healing his brain,” Elizabeth Ziegelbauer wrote on GoFundme.

The inflammation in his brain has gotten worse. Normally, the parasite kills its host within 17 days, but Caleb has survived for nine days after that.

His family has not given up hope.

“He’s just the sweetest soul, but he’s so strong. He’s so strong. Just like the fights on the outside, that’s what we do,” his tearful mother said NBC News 2 at Fort Myer. “He fights his heart from within.”

She remembered how much he loved the water and kept the area clean.

The mother posted a photo of Caleb in a floppy sun hat and a brash security guard from when he and his sister and cousin were cleaning up a beach in Melbourne, Florida.

“He decided he wanted to clean up this small area opposite the Melbourne gas station, so he went kayaking with his cousin and sister, brought gloves and a bag and picked up other people’s trash. He is who he is for no other reason.’

In an interview with the TV news channel, she said she knows he will be back on that beach someday.

“He’s going to retreat to us. That’s the bottom line,” she said.