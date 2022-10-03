Boy, 12, dies after attending Wollongong home with horrific injuries as cops find smashed car empty

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Responding officers found the smashed car empty as the occupants fled the scene

Police are investigating whether the boy’s death is connected to a previous car accident

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 12-year-old boy has died after turning up at a house with serious injuries believed to be linked to a horror car crash.

Police are investigating the boy’s death after responding to a car crash in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday.

A Holden Barina was reportedly traveling north on Memorial Drive at around 1.35am when it crashed into a set of traffic lights at the intersection of Towradgi Road.

Officers at nearby Corrimal police station heard the crash and rushed to the scene but found an empty car after the occupants had fled.

Police are working to determine whether the crash at the intersection of Towradgi Road, Wollongong (pictured) is linked to the death of a 12-year-old boy

Less than half an hour later, around 2am, emergency services were called to a home in nearby Balgownie following reports that a 12-year-old boy had suffered significant injuries.

Paramedics treated the boy and took him to Wollongong Hospital, but he died shortly afterwards from his extensive injuries.

The police have established a crime scene at the home and are investigating whether the boy’s death was connected to the accident.

A crime scene was also established at the intersection with specialists from the Accident Investigation Unit examining the scene.

Local road diversions are in place around the Towradgi junction while specialists from the Accident Investigation Unit examine the scene.

The 12-year-old boy arrived at a home about 30 minutes after the accident and had extensive injuries. Police have established the home as a crime scene (STOCK IMAGE)

Road closures are in place on Memorial Drive from the Princes Highway approach at Fairy Meadow to Railway Street in Corrimal, with Towradgi Road closed eastbound from the Princes Highway.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the crash or how the child came to be injured to contact Wollongong Police on or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.