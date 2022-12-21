Boy, 12, charged over Glenroi Heights Public School fire in Orange, causing $3million in damages

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a massive fire at an Orange public school that closed the school and caused $3 million in damage.

Firefighters rushed to the crime scene at Glenroi Heights Public School around 10:30 p.m. on December 5 and found a two-story administration building ablaze.

A dramatic image of meter-high flames and smoke emanating from the building went viral after the incident.

A suspicious fire destroyed Glenroi Public School in Orange, causing the school to be canceled and residents in shock. According to the police, the fire was mainly confined to the administration building and the library. #9News pic.twitter.com/feYIo1OuOP — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 6, 2022

Firefighters rushed to Glenroi Heights Public School, in Orange, NSW, where they found a two-story administration building engulfed in flames (pictured)

The blaze took crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the National Fire Service five hours to contain and the school has remained closed in the aftermath of the incident.

The library was also damaged, but the classrooms were untouched.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday and police are still looking for a possible co-perpetrator, according to acting superintendent Gerard Lawson.

“We don’t know he’s a student at the school,” he said.

“CCTV helped the investigation as we tried to get hold of the person we thought might be involved.”

The young boy has been charged with using fire to destroy property, burglary and drug possession and will appear in juvenile court.

Due to the fire, the students had to study at home for the school holidays.

Shocked residents expressed devastation at the loss of the library and other school buildings at the time of the incident.

“It’s devastating for us because the kids have all worked so hard on everything this year and coming to the end of sixth grade almost their hard work is all gone… it’s just sad for all the kids,” said someone on Facebook.

“I don’t understand why anyone would do this, endangering the lives of students and teachers as well,” another wrote.