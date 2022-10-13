Boy, 11, is named in Parliament as the ‘ringleader’ of gang of young yobs terrorising Blackpool

An 11-year-old boy is the ‘leader’ of a crime wave in Blackpool, MPs have heard.

Conservative MP Scott Benton made the claim when he expressed concern about a ‘gang of teenagers’ who had committed ‘hundreds’ of crimes in an area of ​​the coastal town of Lancashire in recent weeks.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt encouraged Mr Benton, MP for Blackpool South, to engage in a debate on how to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said: ‘Residents in the Talbot and Brunswick area of ​​Blackpool have been plagued by antisocial behavior in recent weeks, with hundreds of different crimes being committed by a gang of teenagers.

Blackpool is plagued by a gang of kids who have gone on a crime wave in recent weeks committing hundreds of offenses, said Blackpool MP Scott Benton. Pictured is Blackpool Tower

The leader is an 11-year-old boy who has been responsible for more than 80 different crimes, including assaulting a female police officer.

Unfortunately, Lancashire Police’s efforts to bring him to justice have been jeopardized by Blackpool Council’s children’s board, which has refused to criminalize teenagers.

‘Can we debate in this House anti-social behaviour, the misery it causes for communities and whether the police have the right powers to deal with these problems?’

Ms Mordaunt – whose own Portsmouth North constituency has been terrorized in recent months by gangs of violent anti-social youth – replied: ‘I am so sorry that his community is suffering from this array of anti-social behavior and criminal activity.

“He will know that it takes a team of people to rectify this situation, it’s about education, it’s about local government, it’s about good policing and I think this is an excellent topic for debate will be, and I would ask him to do it in the usual way.’

Benton, MP for Blackpool South, claimed that attempts to bring the 11-year-old ‘leader’ of the gang to justice had been ‘compromised’ by Blackpool Council’s children’s directorate, which ‘refuses to criminalize teenagers’. Pictured is a file image of Mr Benton speaking during a debate in the House of Commons

MailOnline has reached out to both Blackpool Council and Lancashire Police for comment.

Mr Benton’s claims come a day after Lancashire police announced they had arrested three children during a week-long crackdown on drug gangs in the county.

The criminal groups are known to force children and vulnerable young adults to transport narcotics in urban and rural areas.

Lancashire’s approach came as part of a nationwide week of police action and saw officers arrest 46 people – including 34 men and nine women, along with the trio under the age of 18.

The detectives also seized cash, weapons, including four machetes, six knives and a brass knuckle knucklehead, cell phones and a shipment of suspected Class A and Class B drugs worth thousands of pounds.

As part of the operation, police also visited and protected 160 vulnerable people and made educational visits to schools in Lancashire.

Becky Smith, the leader of the Lancashire Constabulary’s Force for County Lines, said: “We are working harder than ever to deal with County Lines criminals who bring drug trafficking and violence into our communities.

“This week’s activity is a snapshot of the work being done every day in Lancashire to disrupt those involved in organized crime and tackle county boundaries.”