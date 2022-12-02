Boy, 10 years old, who “shot mom at close range over the VR headset” originally LET GO police

A boy from Milwaukee, allegedly shot and killed his mother at close range via a $500 VR headsetwas originally let go by police after they ruled the shooting accidental.

The 10-year-old boy, who has not been publicly named, was released into the care of his family after his initial questioning with police about the death of his mother Quiana Mann.

Police ruled the shooting accidental after the boy – who reportedly had “temper tantrums” and heard five imaginary people – told them the gun went off as he twirled it around his finger in the washroom, where his mother was.

However, his aunt contacted police a day later to say that the boy had told her that he had pointed the gun directly at his mother after taking it from the safe, which he could access through a key on her key ring .

In a second interview with police, the boy admitted that he was in a shooting position and aimed at his mother, 44. He said he tried to shoot at a wall to “scare her” when she walked in front of him and he shot her says.

He told police he took the gun out of the safe that morning because his mother woke him up early — at 6:00 a.m. instead of 6:30 a.m. — and because she wouldn’t let him buy the headset on Amazon.

Quiana Mann, 44, of Milwaukee, (pictured) was reportedly shot to death on Nov. 21 by her 10-year-old son, who has not been publicly named. The boy allegedly killed his mother because she wouldn’t buy him a $500 VR headset and because she woke him up half an hour earlier than usual

The boy’s aunt, Sharhonda Reid, and his sister Brianna Moore, 26, also said he never cried or showed remorse and also physically assaulted his seven-year-old cousin the same day.

The child had apologized to his grandmother, Lueritha Mann, for “killing my mother,” but she claimed it was said in an unrepentant tone.

In addition, the day after her death, the boy went on his mother’s Amazon and bought the Oculus VR headset – before later asking his grandmother where his package was.

The boy has since been arrested and charged with reckless first-degree murder. He will be tried as an adult and is currently in juvenile detention.

Under Wisconsin law, children as young as 10 must be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, though the boy’s lawyers may try to move the case to juvenile court.

Mann (pictured) took her mentally challenged son to a therapist and received daily reports from the school about his behavior, but was unable to stabilize him, his grandmother said.

The boy’s lawyer, Angela Cunningham, called the shooting an “absolute family tragedy” and said she was not thinking about it everyone would deny or disagree.’

However, she didn’t think the adult system would be “equipped to handle the needs of a 10-year-old child.”

It is unclear if she plans to petition to take the case to juvenile court.

Lueritha, who spoke with the Daily beastsaid the youngest of Mann who needs help and often has trouble sleeping because of the voices – which he said are two sisters, an older woman and two “mean” men.

Lueritha also said that voices are often loudest in the early morning hours.

“He’s always said he hears voices,” she told the Daily Beast. “There are two little girls in his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend who will tell him to do really bad things.

He said his thoughts and everything start generating at five or six in the morning. Sometimes four hours.’

The boy’s family said he has “disturbing” mental health problems and has shown disruptive behavior in the past because of the voices.

When he was four, the boy allegedly swung the family’s puppy around by its tail, the indictment says. Six months ago, the family told police, the boy filled a balloon with a flammable liquid and set it on fire, causing an explosion that burned furniture and the carpet.

When asked why he did it, the boy said “two sisters told him to do it.”

In addition to suffering a concussion two years ago, which Lueritha says “made him worse,” the boy’s mental health is “spiraling,” and he often fails to pick up on the emotions and reactions of others.

“He didn’t pick up on a lot of things. He talks intelligently, but he doesn’t understand many things. And he cried a lot,” the grandmother told the Daily Beast.

Police originally ruled the shooting, which took place at their home (pictured), an accident after the boy told them he twisted the gun around his finger when it fired. However, a day later, his aunt called police to say he admitted pointing the gun at Mann, which he confirmed to authorities in a second interview. He was subsequently arrested for reckless first-degree manslaughter

Mann had taken her son to a therapist and was getting daily reports from his school, but no matter how many people helped, she struggled to stabilize him, the grandmother said.

“We tried to help her with him,” Lueritha told the Daily Beast. “All of us, everyone who knows her, even her church people. We all tried to help her with him because we knew he had a mental illness.

‘I don’t know if he was ever really happy. Unless, you know, he got something.’

The VR headset wasn’t the kid’s first time using his mom’s credit cards and accounts to buy things for herself.

Brianna also said in the complaint that her brother has had “anger issues” throughout his life and “gets very angry and behaves.”

Mann also placed cameras around the house, but he said the cameras were disconnected during the filming WISN. It is unclear who disabled the cameras.

The boy wanted an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset – which ranges from $130 to almost $500 on Amazon. He went to his mother’s account the day after the shooting and bought the headset, then reportedly regretfully told his grandmother that he was sorry he killed my mother and then asked where his package was.

The child, who calls his grandmother every day at 6 p.m., now hopes to come back home and told Lueritha that he wants to write a letter to the judge to “put some kind of monitor on him, an electrode on him so that he can come’. House.’

“If he did that, if he had bad thoughts or was willing to do something bad that it would, it would shock or electrocute him or something,” Lueritha explained the child’s thinking to the Daily Beast.

He has asked his family to come home to decorate for Christmas – something his mother also prioritized to help with his psychiatric issues.

Lueritha also said she doesn’t believe her daughter would want the child tried as an adult and that the family plans to do “anything” to help him.

The boy is expected to appear in court on December 7 and is being held on $50,000 bond.

He could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted as an adult.

His mother’s funeral is scheduled for Friday and according to a GoFundMeshe will be remembered as “compassionate, loving and kind.”

‘Quiana was cherished and loved by all who knew her; her smile alone can light up a room.”