Boy, 10, has leg amputated under the knee after being savaged by 8ft bull SHARK off Florida Keys

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by an 8ft bull shark while snorkeling on a Florida Keys noddle, requiring the leg below his knee to be amputated during life-saving surgery.

Jameson Reeder Jr was bitten by the shark around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon while observing the Looe Key reef, about five miles offshore, along with his mother, father, two brothers and sister, his uncle shared in a lengthy Facebook post.

“They were on a boat snorkelling along a shallow reef when a very traumatic event happened and my cousin Jameson Jr. was attacked by what they believe to be an 8ft Bull Shark on his leg and received a crushing blow to the knee,” the wrote Joshua Reeder Sunday.

“They had to be removed/amputated just below the knee to save his life as it was inoperable due to the damage the shark had done. They said the shark made the decision for him and wasn’t something they could do to save it,” Reeder’s post read. “But his life was spared. Thank you Jeshua/Jesus!!!’

Jameson Jr. was rushed back to the boat his family was on before relatives flagged off another nearby boat with a nurse on it about 4:30 p.m., half an hour after the attack.

Jameson Jr’s “fearless faith in God carried him through” the traumatic incident, his uncle went on to write on social media. The 10-year-old had a tourniquet wrapped around his leg to stop the bleeding before being helicoptered to a hospital in Miami.

An 8ft bull shark is believed to have attacked Jameson Jr off the Looe Key reef about five miles offshore

“The whole time Jameson Jr. was being cared for on the way to and at the hospital, he shared his faith and asked if others knew Jesus,” the young victim’s uncle wrote on Facebook.

“If you know my brother Jameson, this is how he has always operated and has a son Jameson Jr. who, like him, always shares his faith and wants others to know the gift of salvation and the love and forgiveness that Jesus offers us.”

“He is now out of surgery and resting and has now received the news of what has happened. Yet he is still strong and in good spirits and will love and tell this amazing story to millions of people around the world about how Jesus spared his life and saved him,” Reeder added.

A GiveSendGo (GSG) fundraising page, curated by the young victim’s uncle, is approaching its $50,000 goal as more than $46,000 was donated Thursday night toward Jameson Jr.’s medical expenses.

“Jameson is an incredibly strong young man,” reads the funraiser’s description.

“He was able to get his family’s attention and hold on to a noodle float until the boat could reach him. God watched over him and was in every detail. They could have lost their sweet boy, but Jameson knew Jesus was with him,” it added.

Jameson Jr’s “fearless faith in God carried him through,” concluded the fundraiser.

Jameson Jr (first from left, bottom row) is now recovering after losing part of his leg below his knee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has not yet released a statement about the attack, but has confirmed it with the Miami Herald.

DailyMail.com has contacted the state agency, which is responsible for monitoring water activity, for further comment.

Saturday’s attack was the fourth shark incident in the Florida Keys since April. A 13-year-old boy who was bitten in the face and a teenage girl are among those killed in the Sunshine State this summer.

Volusia County, the “sharkbite capital of the world,” home to Daytona Beach, has already suffered half a dozen attacks this year.

Beach officials have said visitors should ensure they swim near a lifeguard and also advise against swimming alone.