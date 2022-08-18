WhatsNew2Day
Boy, 1, has massive 'rapidly enlarging' lesion erupt on his butt

US
By Jacky

Boy, 1, has a huge ‘fast-growing’ lesion that has erupted on his butt after contracting an anthrax infection

  • A one-year-old boy was infected with cutaneous anthrax, which caused a huge, oozing lesion to erupt on his buttocks
  • The lesion was initially painless, although the flesh around it died and started to rot after a few days
  • Doctors treated the boy with antibiotics for 10 days before his symptoms started to improve
  • Anthrax cases are rare in the developed world and generally only occur in Africa or South Asia

By Mansur Shaheen US Deputy Health Editor for Dailymail.Com

Published: 19:47, August 18, 2022 | Updated: 23:08, August 18, 2022

A one-year-old boy developed a huge, oozing lesion on his butt after being infected with anthrax.

An Indian research team reports that the boy was brought in for treatment seven days after the lesion – which was painless – appeared on his left buttock. It quickly erupted over the next few days, growing and eventually becoming necrotic as the tissue around the lesion died.

The boy was diagnosed with cutaneous anthrax, the most common form of the infection. It is the least fatal version of the condition, but is still dangerous in its own right. It is often transmitted to humans through interaction with a cow, goat or sheep, although this child has not had contact with an infected animal.

Anthrax is a very dangerous but incredibly rare disease. The last confirmed case in the US was in 2011. Cutaneous anthrax is still an occasional problem in developing countries that lack the resources to initiate veterinary public health programs.

A one-year-old boy had a massive lesion that erupted on his left buttock as a result of a cutaneous anthrax infection

When this event took place was not revealed by researchers at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, on the southeastern tip of a South Asian country.

The case report was published Wednesday in JAMA Dermatology.

The young child’s lesion was painless, but seven days after the formation, he was taken to a pediatric emergency department.

Anthrax: The Bacterial Killer That Shocked The Nation In 2001

Anthrax is a bacterial infection caused by Bacillus anthracis

Cases are extremely rare in the US, with the last known infection in 2011

About 2,000 cases are registered worldwide, mostly in Africa or South Asia

Many Americans will know about the disease after five people are killed and 17 injured in a 2001 bioterrorist attack targeting politicians and politicians

There are three types of the disease:

Cutaneous: When the bacteria enters a person’s body through a cut or lesion on the skin. Usually comes from interaction with an infected animal

Lung: When a person inhales spores of the bacteria and is infected

Gastrointestinal: occurs when a person eats meat contaminated with the bacteria

Doctors report that it started small before “greasing in size” and covering his entire left buttock.

Five days later, the lesion became necrotic, meaning the blood had trouble flowing to the skin tissue, causing it to die and then decrease.

Researchers described the lesion as “a oozing, violet, edematous plaque with a central crust and surrounding edema,” saying, in effect, that it was a violet-colored, swollen and oozing pus.

They found no problem with the boy’s lymph nodes, which is common in many cases of anthrax.

At that time, he also developed a fever, although it subsided after only two days.

Doctors were able to identify his infection as cutaneous anthrax, a version of the infection that breaks out through skin exposure.

He was treated with the antibiotics ciprofloxacin and benzylpenicillin for 10 days before his symptoms improved.

Investigators have not disclosed how long he remained in the hospital or whether he made a full recovery.

Anthrax is a relatively rare bacterial infection caused by Bacillus anthracis. Cases in the US are extremely rare.

Most Americans are familiar with the condition because of the ‘Amerithrax’ incident in 2001, in which envelopes containing traces of the bacteria were sent to multiple media figures and politicians in the weeks following the September 11 attacks.

Five deaths and 17 injuries were linked to the bioterrorist attack.

Since then, there have been sporadic anthrax infections in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although cases do break out occasionally.

There are three different types of anthrax. The one-year-old in the study was diagnosed with cutaneous anthrax, which occurs when bacterial spores pass through a person’s skin and cause an infection.

There is also pulmonary anthrax, where a person inhales the bacteria, and gastrointestinal, which occurs when a person eats contaminated meat.

