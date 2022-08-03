Boy, 1, dies after car driven by his grandmother runs him over

A one-year-old boy has died in a Queensland hospital after being run over by a car driven by his grandmother.

The boy was beaten after running down the driveway of his family’s home in Heatley, Townsville, at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

It is clear that the boy had followed his grandmother outside as she left the house.

The grandmother was unaware that her grandson was outside when she accidentally hit him in a Toyota Prado while driving onto the road.

Witnesses claimed she quickly exited her vehicle, picked up the boy and ran back into the house, reports the Townsville Bulletin.

Moments later, she left the house and put the boy in the car before taking him to the hospital, where he later died.

The district’s officer on duty, Senior Sergeant Brett Smith, told the Bulletin that the medical staff “had done everything” but were unable to save the boy.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating.