Boxing official is hailed after being struck in the face by a left hook from Mexican fighter

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A boxing referee was punched in the face during the match between Mexican star Mario Aguilar and Brandon Glanton on Saturday night.

Aguilar was facing undefeated cruiserweight prospect Glanton when the incident took place. The pair fought for the vacant WBO Global title.

Aguilar went into the fight as the underdog, receiving a second round knockout after Glanton unleashed a left hook to the body.

Mexican star Mario Aguilar accidentally punched the referee while trying to hit his opponent

As a result, Glanton took his 17th straight win. However, the 30-year-old’s triumph was not what caught the eye on Saturday night.

Instead, it was the moment Aguilar punched the referee in the face after Glanton got out of the way.

The referee stumbled back, but shook off the incident and immediately returned to his referee fight.

Fans were quick to praise the referee on social media. One supporter wrote: ‘THE REFEREE HAS A CHIN.’ While another fan said: ‘Blimey the referee took that well. Fair game!’.

One Twitter user added: “[Amir] Khan would have done the chicken dance after it landed.’ While another said: ‘What the clip doesn’t show is the referee comes back with a steel chair.’

Others took to the social media platform to write:

Boxing promoter Loui DiBella also wrote, “Wow, this actually happened tonight. Best punch of the round lands flush on the ref.’