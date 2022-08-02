Boxing: Hasim Rahman Jr tells Jake Paul he’d ‘get his a** whooped, after their MSG bout was axed

Hasim Rahman Jr. Jake slapped Paul and urged him to get in the ring with him and eventually get his ‘a**’ beat.

Rahman Jr., son of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim, has denied allegations that the fight was canceled because he was unable to gain weight. TMZ he ‘definitely’ could have had.

This comes after he just admitted via Instagram on Sunday that his body “wouldn’t let him do it.”

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr were scheduled to fight the cancellation this past weekend

The 31-year-old, who has been boxing professionally since 2017, had a huge reverence for Paul prior to their professional engagement. Now it has turned sour.

“I had a tremendous amount of respect for what he was doing and what he’s done until I was on the inside and now I see how many strings can be pulled.

“And all these different kinds of things that he’s trying to do to give himself an advantage and not really give him a fair chance.”

The Maryland resident has vowed to make it his mission to knock Paul out if given the chance

Rahman Jr. claims that Paul tried to “blackball” him from the boxing world, allegedly encouraging people not to fight him.

Legitimate as those allegations are, the 12-1 fighter only has eyes for Paul.

“Don’t be afraid, Jake. Stop being scared, be a man, put on the gloves. Stop being afraid, it’s that simple. ‘

Jake Paul’s team canceled the fight due to Rahman Jr.’s alleged inability. to make weight

“Go in, take your shot, and then go back to YouTube.”

Rather than let the canceled fight fade into the air, the Baltimore native seems determined to get to Paul inside the squared circle.

“It would be my goal if he didn’t see the last bell. It would be a personal goal… if we ever get in there.

“If he steps into the ring with me now, given his new antics, he won’t see the last bell.”