Boxing fans outraged that Derek Chisora was allowed to fight Tyson Fury

Boxing fans are outraged that Derek Chisora ​​was allowed to fight Tyson Fury after a dominant performance from the Gypsy King left him with a lot of damage to his English rival.

Fury was the heavy favorite coming into the fight and a win for the 34-year-old was always predicted, but viewers are not happy with how the match turned out.

Many fans on social media wondered how the fight wasn’t stopped sooner – some worried about Chisora’s health.

Fans were stunned that Tyson Fury’s fight against Dereck Chisora ​​hadn’t been stopped sooner

There was genuine concern for Chisora, whose eye was swollen and looked very hurt before the referee called it off in round 10.

One fan said that Chisora’s corner should have thrown in the towel sooner to protect their boxer – even after just three rounds.

They said, ‘Chisora’s corner has to stop this fight. Only three bullets left and Fury’s already trying not to hurt him.’

Some fans were even more concerned, thinking Fury could have killed Chisora ​​if the fight had lasted any longer.

‘Stop the fight’: These fans wanted the referee to stop the fight much sooner than he did

The fan begged the referee to “stop the fight before Fury kills Chisora,” while another referred to Del Boy as a “walking body bag.”

The fight was finally stopped after 10 rounds, but this seemed way too long considering what was happening in the ring.

The fight was always predicted to be a mismatch with both fighters at different stages of their respective careers, with many boxing fans claiming Fury shouldn’t have taken the fight leading up.

Fury showed respect to Chisora ​​after the stoppage peppered him with visionary shots during their confrontation

One viewer watching the Gypsy King’s victory over Chisora ​​said, “This is embarrassing of Fury to fight Chisora.”

With another saying that he would turn off his TV if the fight lasted longer.

The popular potential opponent for Fury’s next fight – Oleksandr Usyk – was in the audience for the fight and fans will hope it will be a much more even fight.