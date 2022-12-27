Boxing Day stabbing: Cody Fisher named as 23-year-old man killed on dance floor at Crane nightclub

He was a footballer who played for Walsall, Bromsgrove and Stratford Town FC.

Tributes arrived to the “great boy and good friend” who died from stab wounds

A man stabbed to death on the dance floor at Crane nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day has been identified as Cody Fisher.

The 23-year-old from Redditch was fatally stabbed while “enjoying a night out with friends” at the venue on Adderley Street in Digbeth, police said.

A family relative at Fisher’s home in Studley told MailOnline: ‘As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the family. We are devastated and trying to make sense of it.

‘Cody was a wonderful boy and the family had a wonderful Christmas. This is all really heartbreaking.

West Midlands Police officers were called to the Crane nightclub just before 11:45pm after reports of the stabbing.

Cody Fisher was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

He was a footballer who was previously at Birmingham City’s academy and before that at Walsall FC as a youth trainee.

In September 2018, he signed for Stratford Town where he established himself as a first-team regular before moving to Stourbridge FC.

Tributes have poured into social media for the “great boy and good friend” after the news broke.

Among those paying tribute was former professional footballer and current manager Darren Byfield, who said: “I saw the tweets earlier about the boy being stabbed at Digbeth and just found out he was a player I signed while at Stratford Town.

‘Cody Fisher RIEP, Your family will be in my prayers.’

Meanwhile, one person said: ‘One of the good ones, man, rip cody.’

Another posted: ‘Rip Cody great guy and good friend will always cherish the memories bro.’

A third added: “It’s a shame that Cody was such an important person.”

Police have launched a murder investigation, but no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives are viewing security cameras at the nightclub, which was hosting an event with Italian DJ Marco Carola and British artists Steve Lawler and Mason Maynard.

Video from inside the club taken before the stabbing shows hundreds of revelers enjoying music amid flashing lights.

The scene remains closed today while police gather evidence, with patrols intensified in the neighborhood in the coming days.

A police van outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor on Boxing Day

A crowd of people were seen enjoying the music and flashing lights inside the club before the incident.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a young man having fun with friends on a Boxing Day night and our thoughts are with his friends and family today.”

We know that there were hundreds of people in the nightclub at the time. While we have already spoken to several of them, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“We believe a group of people approached the victim and then stabbed her, so we are working hard to identify everyone involved.”

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, citing register 3792 dated 26 December.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.