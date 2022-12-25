Boxing Day bargain-hunting buyers warned they will face traffic chaos if train strikes continue

Boxing Day bargain hunters who hit the high streets today have been warned they could face serious traffic congestion from the ongoing rail strikes.

Today, trains across Britain will be brought to a halt for the second day in a row, following a strike by workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT).

The militant union action, which has already caused much disruption during the holiday season, will now spoil the post-Christmas sale.

The AA said it expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads this Boxing Day, with football fans and avid shoppers among those most likely to travel.

The RAC has warned that the M25 is expected to become clogged.

Two queuing hot spots include nodes 7 through 16 clockwise and from node four to one counterclockwise.

A spokesman for the AA said: ‘Traffic is likely to build up around malls as many people are looking for a bargain on sale, while football fans will travel to see their teams.

“There is room for localized traffic congestion and more short journeys, but traffic needs to be spread throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas.”

Shoppers are expected to spend 4 percent less on Boxing Day this year than in previous years as a result of the cost crisis.

Research from Barclaycard Payments has found that the average customer plans to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sale period, a reduction of £18 compared to 2021

Industry insiders have said retailers have been left with piles of unsold Christmas items as people continue to tighten their belts.

Rail passengers were warned a week ago about the impact of the train strikes, with Christmas Ever services ending earlier than usual as Britain’s winter of discontent continues.

Network Rail had already told travelers between the Christmas period and January 8 to ‘only travel by train if absolutely necessary’.

Boxing Day is usually an extremely popular day for airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express.

This year, however, passengers will be forced to find other ways to get to and from the UK airport.

Other services around the country affected by the RMT strike include Merseyrail, which would run a half-hourly service across Merseyside.

Chiltern Railways historically ran two trains an hour between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway, calling at the Bicester Village outlet store.

ScotRail historically operated a Boxing Day service in the Strathclyde area with its first Boxing Day trains running between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High in 2021.

Northern operated a service between Liverpool Lime Street and St Helens Central on Boxing Day last year.

Southern also operated several routes that day, connecting London Bridge to locations such as Brighton, Crystal Palace and East Croydon.

Meanwhile, bus operators National Express and Megabus have experienced strong demand.

While many are heading to the airports, more than 1,000 Border Force employees are expected to leave in the latest round of union action.

Border Force staff will strike, affecting passport control desks at Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow airports.

As a result, military personnel have been sent to airports to keep passengers moving.

On Christmas Day, passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick praised the ‘brilliant’ army for getting the job done today with ‘record’ efficiency.

The armed forces have been deployed to six UK airports as Border Force personnel are on strike

Over the winter months, Britain has seen trade unionists from various sectors strike over wages and working conditions in recent months.

The Royal Mail ran out again on 23 December and stopped delivering letters and parcels – prioritizing special services only.

Some 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) went on strike for the then 17th day, which had already cost the organization more than £100 million.

It meant cards and last-minute presents weren’t in time for Christmas.

The Royal Mail said despite “well-developed contingency plans” it “cannot fully replace the day-to-day efforts of its frontline staff”.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing also staged industrial action in England, Wales and Northern Ireland last week on December 20 and the week before on December 15.

As a result, more than 40,000 patient appointments and procedures were moved.

The union, which is fighting with the government for a wage increase above inflation, has announced two more dates for strike action.

Unless a pay plan is negotiated, there will be two 12-hour walkouts on January 18 and 19.

Ambulance workers have also planned for two more days of union action to take place on January 11 and 23 in London, Yorkshire, North West, North East and South West.

Thousands of paramedics have already poured out this week, prompting ministers to warn people to be careful, ‘use common sense’ and avoid risks.

GMB originally planned a second strike by paramedics for December 28, but decided to cancel it to ‘let people enjoy Christmas’.