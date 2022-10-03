A veteran boxing trainer has died after collapsing in the ring during a charity fight to raise money for a four-year-old girl battling cancer.

Jules Bevis, 55, who was described by friends as ‘a true legend’ and the ‘sweetest and most caring guy ever’, was the uncle of pro wrestler Saraya.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police on Sunday afternoon, he was pronounced dead at the scene at the World Association of Wrestling Academy in Norwich, Norfolk.

He is said to have died in the arms of his wrestler nephew Roy Bevis, who wrestles under the name Roy Knight, after suddenly collapsing in the ring.

Sir. Bevis, who was nicknamed the Jabmaster, was among more than 30 boxers described as ‘some of Norfolk’s favorite fighters from yesterday’ who lined up to take part.

The event was staged in a bid to raise £20,000 towards a £220,000 appeal to pay for treatment in America for Kayla Buttle, from Norwich, who has neuroblastoma cancer.

Los Angeles-based Saraya, who previously wrestled for WWE under the ring name Paige, shared a tribute to her 2.7 million followers on Twitter, saying: ‘Sending love to my family right now back in the UK.’

She added: ‘Keep thinking about my uncle. What a wonderful person he was. Until the end he had a heart of gold.

‘He did a charity boxing match at my dad’s wrestling PC to raise money for a little girl for her cancer treatments. In the ring he collapsed & passed in my brother Roy’s arms.’

Sir. Bevis, who was a father and had a fiancee, Mel Bevis, was a Class 1 truck driver and worked as a limousine and wedding driver.

He was also a fanatical Tottenham fan, known for his social media fan pages for the club, which had thousands of followers.

The tragedy was witnessed by hundreds of local boxing fans who paid £25 per ticket. head to attend the show, which was to include a memorabilia auction.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: ‘Police are investigating the death of a man following an incident at a charity boxing match in Norwich.

‘Officers were called to the match in Diamond Road, Norwich at 3.47pm on Sunday to reports of a sudden death after a man in his 50s had become unwell during the event.

‘Emergency services including ambulance and police attended, but despite medical treatment he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The area has been cordoned off while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.’

Saraya’s mother Julia Hamer, a co-founder of the WAW Academy, said in a Facebook post: ‘What happened today was surreal, I am numb, my grief is overwhelming.

“But I have to mention the way Jules Tottenham Bevis was treated by NHS Professionals, doctors, paramedics, critical trauma and Norfolk Constabulary was just fantastic.

‘The emotion that flowed from them when they had to stop was a sight to behold. They all hugged each other and the tears flowed because they couldn’t save him. Genuine care and love.’

Mrs Hamer, also known by her wrestling name Saraya Knight, added: ‘All the emergency services were just brilliant and I have to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The whole family is overwhelmed by your efforts.

‘For now my family is in deep shock, we are missing a piece and it hurts. I love you always Jules, RIP.’

Mr. Bevis’ daughter Chantel Marie Bevis added in a post: ‘Thank you for everything today! I hope my dad sleeps peacefully knowing how loved he was. X’

Staff at Norwich-based Celebration Cars & Events, which employed Mr Bevis, said they were ‘devastated’.

The firm added on Facebook: ‘Today we went to support our friend in a charity boxing match and the unthinkable happened.

‘If you have ever had the pleasure of Jules as your driver, you will know what a kind gentle man he was.

‘Jules you gave the best hugs and will be missed by all, it won’t be the same without you here. Our thoughts go out to your beautiful family. Jules Tottenham Prove rest in peace.’

Mr. Bevis’ friend Jackson Williams added: “Tonight I’ve had to reflect on something that happened on a day that was about raising money for a little girl.

‘Getting local boxers from the past to compete in some exhibition bouts with no winners or losers, just fun and raising lots of money for a charity.

‘Unfortunately, Jules Tottenham Bevis, who is a long-time friend I was brought up around as a child, inexplicably collapsed in the corner in an exhibition match.

‘Jules, I know it’s a sport you loved dearly and you will be missed by so many people my friend. RIP JabMaster Evidence.’

Buzz Busby said in a post: ‘I will never forget the 3.28 on this day. RIP Jules Tottenham Evidence. Total gutter, sending love to the family. He was and always will be a true legend Xx’

Kelly Sherwood Holmes added: ‘So sad to hear about Jules Tottenham Bevis. Nicest and most caring guy ever x’

Sir. Evidence is believed to have passed medical tests before entering the ring.

Tottenham fan group Spurs Worldwide said they believed “he was looking after himself with regular gym visits and boxing etc”.

Evan Rhys Hubbard added: ‘A Norwich boxing legend and friend to many, including myself. Today has been hard for many people. All my thoughts are with your family.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to Norfolk Police should call 101 quoting incident number 288 of October 2.